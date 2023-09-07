TechPats™ is now Ocean Tomo, a part of J.S. Held

J.S. Held announces the acquisition of TechPats™ to complement its 2022 acquisition of Ocean Tomo, creating the industry's most comprehensive intellectual property consulting group.

JERICHO, N.Y., Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Global consulting firm J.S. Held announces today the acquisition of TechPats™ and the creation of the Intellectual Property Specialty Services group under its Ocean Tomo brand. For the past 25 years, TechPats has helped the largest publicly traded tech companies gain a competitive advantage from their intangible business assets.

TechPats' patent-focused business intelligence services will complement the intellectual property opinion, valuation, strategy, transaction brokerage, and capital raising services of Ocean Tomo.

"The combination of J.S. Held's scientific and engineering expertise, Ocean Tomo's intellectual property (IP) financial services, and TechPats patent-focused technical expertise presents a three-pronged, industry-leading foundation for addressing intangible assets," noted James E. Malackowski, Ocean Tomo Founder and Senior Managing Director.

"Our IPFC and Ocean Tomo acquisitions were premised on a shared vision to add a full slate of IP Specialty Services. Leaders within our IP practice and our corporate development team identified TechPats from a number of global candidates as an ideal anchor acquisition for expansion," reported Jon Held, CEO of J.S. Held.

TechPats' patent-focused business intelligence services will complement the intellectual property opinion, valuation, strategy, transaction brokerage, and capital raising services of Ocean Tomo. "Our hallmark is our strong partnership with our clients, empowering them to grow their business, protect and profit from their intellectual property assets, and strategically position themselves for growth," noted Chis Wichser, CEO of TechPats. Adding, "We look forward to aligning our team of IP-focused technology experts with the more than 1,500 talented engineers, scientists, and other technical experts at J.S. Held for the benefit of our clients."

The Intellectual Property Specialty Services group will service corporate IP departments to provide:

Patent-Focused Business Intelligence, including patent infringement analysis, laboratory testing, reverse engineering, tear-down services, patent mining, market analysis, and portfolio assessment;

Portfolio Development Strategy, including competitive technology patent landscapes, patent mining and evaluation, portfolio assessment and cost analysis, and strategic patenting advisory services;

Litigation Support, including assessments related to litigation risk, validity analysis, PTAB & IPR support, and claim chart analysis;

Transaction & Monetization Strategy, including IP acquisition due diligence as well as buy versus build versus abandonment decisions.

With expertise across more than 150 technology sectors, including automotive, semiconductors, software, and wireless/telco, J.S. Held's IP team of Ocean Tomo and TechPats cites service experience with 53% of the 100 Largest Publicly Traded Tech Companies and 87% of AMLaw 100 law firms.

"The acquisition of TechPats is a natural extension of J.S. Held's vision to provide unrivaled consulting services across all assets and value at risk through our combined technical, scientific, and financial expertise," added Jon Held.

To learn more about the TechPats team and IP Specialty Services visit, www.oceantomo.com/services/specialty-services.

About J.S. Held

J.S. Held is a global consulting firm that combines technical, scientific, financial, and strategic expertise to advise clients seeking to realize value and mitigate risk. Our professionals serve as trusted advisors to organizations facing high stakes matters demanding urgent attention, staunch integrity, proven experience, clear-cut analysis, and an understanding of both tangible and intangible assets.

The firm provides a comprehensive suite of services, products, and data that enable clients to navigate complex, contentious, and often catastrophic situations.

About Ocean Tomo, a part of J.S. Held

Established in 2003, Ocean Tomo provides Expert Opinion, Management Consulting, Advisory, and Specialty Services focused on matters involving intellectual property (IP) and other intangible assets. Practice offerings address economic damage calculations and testimony; business licensing strategy and contract interpretation; patent-focused business intelligence; portfolio development strategy; litigation support; trade secret reasonable measures; asset and business valuation; strategy and risk management consulting; merger and acquisition advisory; debt and equity private placement; and IP brokerage. Subsidiaries of Ocean Tomo include Ocean Tomo Investments Group, LLC, a registered broker-dealer.

As a part of J.S. Held, Ocean Tomo works alongside more than 1500 professionals globally and assists clients – corporations, insurers, law firms, governments, and institutional investors – on complex technical, scientific, and financial matters across all assets and value at risk.

CONTACT

Kristi L. Stathis

J.S. Held

Global Public Relations

+1 773 294 4360

Kristi.Stathis@jsheld.com

View original content:

SOURCE J.S. Held