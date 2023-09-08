Stuart Therapeutics Announces Issuance of U.S. Patent Covering Ophthalmic Anterior Segment Disorders

Stuart Expands its Patent Portfolio to 10 Granted Patents and 32 Pending Patent Applications

STUART, Fla., Sept. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stuart Therapeutics, Inc. (Stuart), a clinical-stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company focused on developing therapies for the treatment of anterior segment, refractive and posterior segment eye disorders, has announced that the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has issued U.S. Patent No. 11,684,651, with granted claims for compositions of matter and methods of use in a variety of anterior segment indications in ophthalmology.

Stuart Therapeutics, Inc. Expands its Patent Portfolio

Stuart now controls a total of 10 granted patents, including 5 in the United States, with an additional 32 patents currently pending in the US and other countries. The patents support a growing body of intellectual property supporting the PolyCol™ (PolyCol) platform of Collagen Mimetic Peptide (CMP) therapeutic compounds. This family of peptides is designed to mimic natural collagen fragments, and certain of these peptides have been shown in both pre-clinical testing and clinical trial settings to provide an improvement in diseased and damaged tissues, including those tissues comprising epithelial cells and neuronal cells. The CMP mechanism of action repairs disease damaged structural and extracellular matrix collagen, acting to restore homeostatic cell signaling, improving the cellular microenvironment and reducing inflammation. Stuart controls the rights to this technology for human therapeutic use in ophthalmology through a prior agreement with the patent owner, Sustain Holdings, LLC.

The newly granted patent claims expand Stuart's intellectual property in ophthalmic anterior segment diseases and disorders. Stuart is currently developing PolyCol sequences for dry eye disease (entering Phase 3 clinical trials in 4Q, 2023), glaucoma, retinal diseases and disorders, and myopia.

About Stuart Therapeutics, Inc.

Stuart Therapeutics, founded in 2017 and based in Stuart, Florida, is the leader in the development of ECM-targeting therapeutics for disease treatment. Its platform technology, PolyCol™, is a portfolio of synthesized collagen mimetic peptides designed to specifically bind to and repair disease- or injury-damaged helical collagen structures. This activity results in both a repair of collagen structures and a restoration of homeostatic cell signaling, with positive effects on cell growth and proliferation and reduction in inflammation. These effects occur rapidly in treated tissues, and Stuart Therapeutics has extensive research results in a variety of anterior and posterior segment ophthalmic disease indications. For more information, visit www.stuarttherapeutics.com.

Eric Schlumpf, President & CEO

eric@stuarttherapeutics.com

