Barchart Announces Enterprise Alerting Services for Agribusinesses

CHICAGO, Sept. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Barchart, a leading provider of cutting-edge technology and workflow solutions for agribusinesses, has announced the launch of its Enterprise Alerting Service . This innovative offering marks a significant shift away from conventional email to SMS notifications towards true SMS to SMS alerting, setting a new industry benchmark for efficient communication between grain buyers and their producers.

The underlying technology, which has already been in use within Barchart's market data solutions business, is now being made available to agribusiness clients. With new 10DLC regulations, this enterprise platform allows Barchart to bring compliant SMS delivery - with improved deliverability and simplified setup - to its network of 2,000+ grain buying locations.

"The grain industry continues to evolve at an unprecedented pace, and efficient communication between grain merchandisers and their producers is more crucial than ever," says Barchart CEO Mark Haraburda. "Our proven Enterprise Alerting Service empowers agribusinesses with compliant SMS delivery to their producers, along with the high-deliverability they expect," added Haraburda.

Features of Barchart's Enterprise Alerting Services for Agribusinesses include:

Scalable messaging and pricing tiers

Enterprise level message deliverability

Send commodity prices, grain bids, weather and facility updates

Utilize local "From" phone numbers for messaging

For more information about Barchart's alerting service, please contact our Enterprise Solutions team at commodities@barchart.com or by visiting our website .

About Barchart

Barchart is a leading provider of market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries. Our diversified client base trusts Barchart's innovative Solutions across data, software, and technology to power their operation from front to back office, while our Media brands enable financial and commodity professionals to make decisions through web content, news, and publications. For more information, please visit www.barchart.com/solutions .

