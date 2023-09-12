Community Coverage Tour
Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires Frontier Financial Services Limited

Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 11:00 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill., Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. today announced that its captive and alternative risk transfer solutions subsidiary, Artex, has acquired Bermuda-based Frontier Financial Services Limited. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Logo (PRNewsfoto/Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.)
Frontier is a management firm specializing in consulting, recruitment, business services and immigration services to reinsurance and insurance-linked securities clients in Bermuda. Peter Brodsky, Derek Winch and their team will remain in their current location under the direction of the Artex Capital Solutions leadership team.

"Frontier complements Artex's existing client offerings and provides significant opportunities for growth," said J. Patrick Gallagher, Jr., Chairman, President and CEO. "I am excited to welcome Peter, Derek and their associates to our growing, global team."

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG), a global insurance brokerage, risk management and consulting services firm, is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois. Gallagher provides these services in approximately 130 countries around the world through its owned operations and a network of correspondent brokers and consultants.

Investors: Ray Iardella, VP - Investor Relations

Media: Paul Day, Communications Manager

630-285-3661/ ray_iardella@ajg.com

630-285-5946/ paul_day1@ajg.com

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/arthur-j-gallagher--co-acquires-frontier-financial-services-limited-301924921.html

SOURCE Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.