Employee Benefit News names RethinkCare's Louis Chesney as one of 2023's Excellence in Benefits Awards honorees

NEW YORK, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RethinkCare , the leading global behavioral and mental health platform for employers from RethinkFirst , today announced that Louis Chesney , Rethink's program manager of neurodiversity training, was honored with an Excellence in Benefits award by Employee Benefit News. The award program honors changemakers in the benefits and HR community, including employers with top benefits programs, innovators providing tech-driven solutions and leading advisers who connect the dots. Now in its third year, the annual initiative shines a spotlight on the community's brightest, most forward-thinking leaders.

"During a time of sweeping transformation in the HR and benefits landscape, these individuals are finding creative ways to build better employee experiences," said Stephanie Schomer, Editor-in-Chief at Employee Benefit News. "They're putting people first by creating better (and more affordable) benefits programs around healthcare and mental health, and changing the conversations around vital needs such as child care and financial wellness."

Chesney is a well-respected author and industry speaker who has been pivotal in optimizing Rethink's neurodiversity resources strategy; helping employers better attract and retain neurodiverse talent, employees support their neurodiverse colleagues, and neurodiverse individuals thrive in work and life.

"RethinkCare's workplace resources fill an unaddressed market need to ensure that neurodiversity is part of every company's DEI strategy," said Chesney. "It is a true honor to provide companies with scalable solutions and effective strategies for neurodiverse employees, as well as resources to help families and caregivers support their neurodiverse children at home. Thank you to Employee Benefit News for this recognition, and I look forward to further expanding Rethink's content so employees have the vital resources they need to thrive."

Chesney will be speaking on a panel at EBN's new BENEFITS AT WORK conference , which will be held September 27-29 in San Diego, CA. The panel on September 28th at 4:05 pm Pacific Time, Celebrate Neurodiversity, will teach attendees how to develop a culture that supports and attracts this valuable talent pool.

About RethinkCare

RethinkCare is the leading global behavioral and mental health platform from RethinkFirst supporting neurodiversity in the workplace and at home. We offer a digital experience and on-demand clinical consulting to empower employees across their parenting, personal, and professional needs. Hundreds of enterprise organizations including a third of the Fortune 100 rely on RethinkCare's solutions to support members in over 120 countries. For more information please visit our RethinkCare website.

About RethinkFirst

RethinkFirst is a global health technology company providing cloud-based treatment tools, training, and clinical support to employers , educators , payors , and behavioral health professionals . Rethink's award-winning solutions serve thousands of clients globally, including nearly one-third of the Fortune 100 and many of the country's largest public-school systems and health plans. Each of Rethink's award-winning solutions incorporates evidenced-based protocols, workflow automation, and advanced data analytics to drive meaningful clinical outcomes and improved performance for customers and the communities that they serve. For more information please visit our RethinkFirst website .

About Employee Benefit News

Employee Benefit News (EBN) is the primary media resource for decision makers in the worlds of employee benefits, human resources and workplace culture. As the dynamics of these spaces continue to shift and become increasingly complex, EBN delivers expert insights to allow business leaders to navigate their industries with agility. From helping benefits managers meet the challenges of reducing care costs and improving retirement plans to providing HR leaders with guidance on building a talented and diverse workforce, EBN drives the conversation and delivers the research and analysis to help readers support their companies' objectives.

