Empower Energies Appoints Patrick Corr as Chief Operating Officer

BETHESDA, Md., Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Empower Energies today announced that it has appointed Patrick Corr to the role of Chief Operating Officer. Patrick will also retain the duties of his previous position of Chief Strategy Officer. As COO, Patrick will oversee operations and strategic vision for a growing company portfolio of over 1 GW of renewable energy projects in development.

Patrick Corr remarked, "As our company continues to achieve record growth, it is vital that our operations scale in alignment with our strategic vision. I look forward to shepherding the company through this critical growth period and working toward our collective mission to mitigate climate change."

After joining the company in September 2021 as Chief Strategy Officer, Patrick spearheaded unprecedented growth across the company's business development team while deploying strategies to address key renewable energy markets, including community solar and EPC (Engineering, Procurement, Construction) services. Previously, Patrick held executive and business development roles with several leading renewable energy companies. He served as Chief Commercial Officer at 174 Power Global C&I, a Hanwha Energy company, after leadership roles at Tesla, Inc., Solar City, and other companies in the renewable energy and telecommunications industries. Patrick has built and led teams that developed over 200 megawatts of solar and storage projects across the US.

Michael Belko, President & CEO of Empower Energies, said, "Patrick has been a crucial addition to the team and has gone above and beyond to drive the company's success. I am confident that in this new role, Empower Energies will continue its trajectory toward becoming a leading renewable energy developer nationwide."

About Empower Energies:

Empower Energies strives to be the leading nationwide provider of turnkey clean energy solutions for the Fortune 500, regional corporations, and public organizations. Our clients trust us to assess, design, finance, and construct their critical projects on time and on budget to meet their ESG goals, reduce their energy costs, and ensure a healthier Earth for future generations.

Empower Energies has completed over 200 MW of clean energy projects nationwide, with over 1 GW of solar and storage projects currently in development. These include some of the largest commercial solar canopies on the planet for its Fortune 100 clients. Their leadership team, which include alumni of SunEdison, SolarCity, Ameresco, NRG and Tesla, represent a combined 3 GW in clean energy project experience.

