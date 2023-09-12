Jason Park Appointed to Newly Created Position of Managing Director for CLIA in North America and Senior Vice President of Global Government Affairs

WASHINGTON, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA), the leading voice for the global cruise industry, welcomes Jason Park to the new role of Managing Director for CLIA in North America, and Senior Vice President for Global Government Affairs. In this position, Park will oversee government relations, public affairs, policy development, membership and commercial efforts in the United States and Canada, reflecting similar CLIA structures in Europe, Australasia, and South America.

"With exceptional expertise in government affairs and extensive travel industry experience, Jason's profound understanding of regulatory landscapes and his ability to forge strong relationships will enhance CLIA's efforts in representing the interests of the cruise industry on behalf of our members, affiliates and partners," said Kelly Craighead, President and CEO of CLIA. "North America is the largest passenger source market for cruising and encompasses the homeports for many of cruising's most popular itineraries. Honing CLIA's efforts in this important region is critical to the industry's success. Jason's proven leadership will be instrumental in furthering our advocacy work both in North America and within the broader global context."

Park has more than 20 years of experience in government affairs and policy development in international and national arenas. Previously he served as Head of Federal Government Affairs, Americas, at Expedia Group, Inc., where he was responsible for the outreach strategy with governments in the United States and foreign capitals. Throughout his career, Park has successfully navigated complex legislative landscapes and fostered critical relationships with key stakeholders at various levels of government.

A graduate of Yale University with a degree in Political Science, Park earned his Juris Doctorate degree from Columbia University School of Law. Before joining Expedia Group, he spent more than a decade on Capitol Hill, notably playing an instrumental role in negotiating significant provisions in trade-related legislation during his time as International Trade Counsel on the Senate Finance Committee. Park also worked as an international trade lawyer at Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld. He serves on the boards of Asian American LEAD and The Travel Technology Association.

"I am thrilled to join CLIA and the opportunity to promote the cruise industry's mission and sustainability work through policy and public affairs efforts," said Park. "Throughout my career in travel, I have always admired the cruise community, both the dedication of the people who work in the industry and the passion of the millions of travellers who cruise annually. I look forward to making an impact in furthering the common interests of CLIA members in North America and in collaboration with CLIA's global team."

About the Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA)

CLIA is the world's largest cruise industry trade association, providing a unified voice for the industry as the leading authority of the global cruise community. On behalf of its members, affiliates and partners, the organization supports policies and practices that foster a secure, healthy, and sustainable cruise ship environment, promoting positive travel experiences for millions of travelers who cruise annually. This year, CLIA forecasts that annual the number of passengers will reach 31.5 million passengers—surpassing 2019 levels. The CLIA community includes the world's most prestigious ocean, river, and specialty cruise lines; a widespread network of stakeholders, including ports and destinations, ship development, suppliers, and business services; and a highly trained and certified travel agent members that represent the largest network of travel professionals specializing in cruise travel. The organization's global headquarters are in Washington, DC, with regional offices located in North and South America, Europe, and Australasia.

