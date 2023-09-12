Lumen amplifies industry-leading SASE solution with enriched security features

Product enhancements create flexible, secure, cloud-based experience to meet business challenges

DENVER, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lumen Technologies® (NYSE: LUMN) leads the Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) industry, and today the company launched key enhancements to its landmark SASE product. The new features make Lumen® SASE Solutions even more flexible and simplified for customers.

Lumen SASE Solutions is a first-of-its-kind, all-digital experience for the purchase, configuration and management of enterprise SASE. It is a key solution in Lumen's journey to innovate for growth. The SASE product enhancements that launched today are a direct result of customer feedback.

Lumen is Listening

The Lumen SASE approach is focused on simplification to deliver secure, flexible and scalable SASE to organizations of all sizes, in all industries. Customers asked for:

More insight and control over access to cloud applications on approved and unapproved devices.

Simplified segregation of private data center and cloud assets, along with expanded SaaS and web security services.

Access to security services within a centralized, cloud-based experience.

Simplified adoption of and migration to a cloud-first model with flexibility to quickly scale as needed.

"Lumen is laser focused on what our customers want and need, and our latest SASE updates are a perfect example of this," said Darren Wolner, Lumen senior director of SASE product management. "There has been a rapid adoption of cloud-based services as more organizations implement hybrid work, but security is paramount to any cloud-based experience. This means savvy organizations soon realized a whole new set of challenges and requirements. We quickly enhanced the product to fit their needs."

New Features

The new features added to Lumen SASE Solutions include:

Security Service Edge (SSE) and cloud-hosted gateways

SSE is a collection of integrated, cloud-centric security capabilities – including cloud-hosted gateways – that provide safe access to websites. It also includes the access and sharing of sensitive data and user permission management for software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications provided by leading SD-WAN and security partners.

Cloud-hosted gateways enable organizations to adopt "grow as they go" network and security management features without the need for premise-based equipment. Enable customers to migrate off shared gateways and onto a dedicated node providing enhanced security and reliability nationwide. Provide flexible, centralized security services and dedicated cloud hosting with simplified and predictable pricing. Enable secure remote access from virtually anywhere to the customer's data and cloud applications.



Global expansion

U.S.-based customers can now deploy premise-based SASE services to locations in Canada and EMEA.

"The new, hybrid perimeter – encompassing the main office down to the remote workforce – has collided with multi-cloud resources. This has created numerous networking and security complexities that are difficult to solve without a customer outcomes-based approach, which few companies can provide," said Pete Finalle, research manager with IDC. "Lumen is uniquely positioned to provide real business outcomes through a full-featured, cloud delivered, network security stack which benefits directly from their presence in network and cloud infrastructure. Through their digital customer experience and managed approach to solving the complex security-plus-networking dilemma, Lumen is also able to mitigate the deployment and management complexities that often stifle the adoption of SASE."

