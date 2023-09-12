Viatris Named to TIME's World's Best Companies 2023 List

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Viatris Inc. (NASDAQ: VTRS), a global healthcare company, today announced that it has been named to TIME's World's Best Companies 2023 list. This recognition of companies changing the world is presented by TIME, the 99-year-old global media brand and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider. The awards list can currently be viewed on the TIME website.

The World's Best Companies 2023 ranking is a comprehensive analysis conducted to identify the top performing companies across the globe, taking into account their impact on investors, employees and the planet. Companies were identified based on three primary dimensions:

Employee Satisfaction: The surveys were conducted in 58 countries, with data collected from approximately 150,000 participants. The evaluation encompassed direct and indirect recommendations of companies as well as evaluations of employers across the dimensions image, atmosphere, working conditions, salary, and equality by verified employees.

Revenue Growth: The companies generating a revenue of at least US $100 million in 2022 and demonstrating positive revenue growth from 2020 to 2022 were considered.

Sustainability (Environmental, Social and Governance - ESG): The companies were evaluated based on ESG data among standardized KPIs from Statista's ESG database and targeted data research.

"As a global healthcare company focused on sustainably providing patients access to high-quality medicines regardless of geography or circumstance, we are thrilled to be recognized on the TIME list of World's Best Companies 2023," said Scott A Smith , CEO of Viatris. "This speaks to the incredible passion and engagement of our colleagues who have contributed to building this new company. Over the past three years they have created the strong culture, solid financial foundation and clear focus on corporate responsibility that enables us to deliver on our mission of empowering people worldwide to live healthier at every stage of life every day."

Being named to TIME's World's Best Companies 2023 list follows the company's inclusion on USA Today's inaugural list of America's Climate Leaders 2023 for companies that have demonstrated the greatest reduction in emissions intensity. Additional honors for Viatris include being named to Forbes' list of World's Best Employers 2022, Fortune's Change the World list, Newsweek's America's Most Responsible Companies 2022 list, a Great Place to Work® certification in India, Capital Magazine's Best Employers in France list, and HR Asia's Best Companies to Work for in Asia (Taiwan), among others.

To learn more about Viatris' efforts and overall impact, visit Viatris' 2022 Sustainability Report to view more information.

About TIME

TIME is the 99-year-old global media brand that reaches a combined audience of more than 100 million around the world through its iconic magazine and digital platforms. With unparalleled access to the world's most influential people, the immeasurable trust of consumers and partners globally, and an unrivaled power to convene, TIME's mission is to tell the essential stories of the people and ideas that shape and improve the world. Today, TIME also includes the Emmy Award®-winning film and television division TIME Studios, a significantly expanded live events business built on the powerful TIME100 and Person of the Year franchises, an industry-leading web3 division, an award-winning branded content studio, the website-building platform TIME Sites, the sustainability and climate-action platform TIME CO2, and more.

About Viatris

Viatris Inc. (NASDAQ: VTRS) is a global healthcare company empowering people worldwide to live healthier at every stage of life. We provide access to medicines, advance sustainable operations, develop innovative solutions and leverage our collective expertise to connect more people to more products and services through our one-of-a-kind Global Healthcare Gateway®. Formed in November 2020, Viatris brings together scientific, manufacturing and distribution expertise with proven regulatory, medical, and commercial capabilities to deliver high-quality medicines to patients in more than 165 countries and territories. Viatris' portfolio comprises more than 1,400 approved molecules across a wide range of therapeutic areas, spanning both non-communicable and infectious diseases, including globally recognized brands, complex generic and branded medicines and a variety of over-the-counter consumer products. With more than 38,000 colleagues globally, Viatris is headquartered in the U.S., with global centers in Pittsburgh, Shanghai and Hyderabad, India. Learn more at viatris.com and investor.viatris.com, and connect with us on Twitter at @ViatrisInc, LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube.

