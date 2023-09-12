THE WORLD-FAMOUS HARLEM GLOBETROTTERS ARE COMING TO A CITY NEAR YOU! THE 2024 WORLD TOUR BEGINS IN THE U.S. THIS DECEMBER WITH INTERNATIONAL MARKETS AND U.S. MILITARY TOUR FOR SPRING 2024

Spalding® Set to be the Official 2024 Harlem Globetrotters Basketball Brand in Multi-Year

Partnership

Tickets on Sale Monday, September 25, with Premiere Access to Citi cardholders on Tuesday, September 12

MIAMI, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Harlem Globetrotters, a global icon in the world of entertainment and basketball, embark on the launch of their 2024 World Tour with Spalding®, the #1 Basketball equipment brand in the world, as the exclusive ball partner, it was announced today by Keith Dawkins, President of Harlem Globetrotters and Herschend Entertainment Studios.

Spalding (PRNewsfoto/Spalding) (PRNewswire)

The awe-inspiring team will bring an electrifying blend of basketball wizardry and family-friendly entertainment to over 400 cities around the world. The domestic leg of the tour, presented by Jersey Mike's Subs, begins Tuesday, December 26 with the North American tour continuing throughout spring 2024. International markets including: Eastern and Western Europe, United Kingdom, Asia, South and Central America, and India are a few of the many regions and continents, the Harlem Globetrotters will be touring in, beginning summer of 2024 and extending for the remainder of the 2024 year. The Harlem Globetrotters will embark on their Military Tour spring 2024.

"We are thrilled by the momentum that our brand is experiencing across a variety of important consumer touchpoints. Having Spalding® come on board as our official ball partner aligns us with one of the most iconic sporting brands in the world and gives us a powerful new position in the marketplace," said Keith Dawkins, President of Harlem Globetrotters and Herschend Entertainment Studios. "We look forward to the impact that our new partners will bring to the Harlem Globetrotters, as we continue to reach millions of fans, act as a fertile playground for all of our business partners, and build toward our centennial anniversary."

The multi-faceted partnership with Spalding® is set to encompass overarching opportunities across consumer products and retail, reaching its global audience on and off the court. As the official Spalding®-Harlem Globetrotters ball, all worldwide in-arena destinations will begin showcasing the basketball from this December as well as offering in-person purchase opportunities with the top selling Spalding® Marble Series™ basketball that will debut this winter. The partnership will also extend across retail with specific designs as well as special edition balls to mark key branded initiatives and third-party collaborations.

"Spalding prides itself on inspiring the next generation of athletes and continuing to advance basketball culture forward. In support, we are excited to partner with the Harlem Globetrotters who continue to influence the game in such a fun and positive way," said Matt Murphy, Senior Vice President of Global Spalding. "Both brands have a passion for keeping the game at the forefront of entertainment. This partnership is a positive step for both companies to continue this mission and we are excited to share everything that we have in store."

Citi cardholders will have premiere advanced access to ticket sales beginning Tuesday, September 12, with access to ticket sales for U.S. and Canada games on Monday, September 25. Ticket purchase can be found HERE and directly on the Harlem Globetrotters website.

The Harlem Globetrotters pride themselves on the joy they bring to service men and women across the globe and will embark on their Military Tour spring 2024.

Throughout its 97-year history, the Harlem Globetrotters continue to be celebrated as ambassadors of goodwill and sportsmanship. Renowned for their exceptional athleticism, trick shots and heartwarming interactions with fans of all ages, they are sure to captivate audiences with never-before-seen tricks, fan engagement, and heartwarming moments that have become synonymous with the Harlem Globetrotters.

About Harlem Globetrotters

The World-Famous Harlem Globetrotters – THE originators of basketball style, captured by dynamic athletes with unmatched skills and influencers of today's game. The team has showcased their iconic brand of basketball in over 124 countries and territories across six continents since 1926. Winners of 2 Cynopsis Sports Media Awards and Emmy® nominated for their hit NBC weekly series, "Harlem Globetrotters: Play it Forward," they continue to break barriers and stand as leaders across diversity, equity, and inclusion. Proud inductees into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, their mission continues to advance the game of basketball and deliver exciting and interactive entertainment to the world. If you have ever seen a jump shot, slam dunk or a half-court hook shot, you have witnessed the creative moves made famous by the Globetrotters. The Harlem Globetrotters International, Inc. is a subsidiary of Herschend Enterprises, the largest family-owned themed entertainment company in the U.S.

About Spalding®

SPALDING® is the largest basketball equipment brand in the world. Since its founding in 1876, the iconic American brand has remained one of the most recognized driving basketball culture today. SPALDING® is a sporting goods leader with high school, collegiate, and professional partnerships. The SPALDING® trademark is owned by Russell Brands, LLC. For more information, visit www.spalding.com .

Jersey Mike's Subs

Jersey Mike's Subs, with more than 2,000 locations nationwide, serves authentic fresh sliced/fresh grilled subs on in-store freshly baked bread – the same recipe it started with in 1956. Passion for giving in Jersey Mike's local community is reflected in its mission statement "Giving…making a difference in someone's life." For more information, please visit jerseymikes.com or follow us on Facebook (facebook.com/jerseymikes), Instagram (instagram.com/jerseymikes), and Twitter (twitter.com/jerseymikes.com).

About Citi Card

Citi cardholders will have premiere access to presale tickets beginning 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, Sept 12 - Sunday, Sept 24, 10:00 p.m. (ET) through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com

Website: www.harlemglobetrotters.com

