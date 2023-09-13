Permanente Live Webinar on "Physicians Leading Through Change: AI, Mistrust, Burnout and More" to Feature Leaders from Kaiser Permanente and AMA

The Permanente Federation EVP Stephen Parodi, MD, and AMA President Jesse M. Ehrenfeld, MD, MPH, to explore how physician leadership can address challenges plaguing health care

OAKLAND, Calif., Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leaders from Kaiser Permanente and the American Medical Association (AMA) will discuss "Leading Through Change: AI, Mistrust, Burnout and More," during a Permanente Live webinar on September 26, 2023.

Hosted by The Permanente Federation Executive Vice President Stephen Parodi, MD, and featuring AMA President Jesse M. Ehrenfeld, MD, MPH, this complimentary virtual fireside chat will examine strategies to address many of the problems facing health care in the wake of a pandemic that fundamentally changed society. Declining public trust in science, disinformation, an enduring physician shortage and policies that criminalize some types of medical care make it more challenging than ever for physicians to fulfill their calling to heal.

This fireside chat will explore how physician leadership can address many of the problems facing physicians and health care organizations today.

What: Attendees will learn how physician leaders can respond to current health care challenges, including:

Rebuilding trust with patients and public health organizations

Pushing back against disinformation

Championing evidence-based medicine

Exploring the opportunities and potential pitfalls of artificial intelligence in health care

Finding joy, purpose and meaning in their work

When: Tuesday, September 26, 2023, Noon PT / 2 p.m. CT / 3 p.m. ET

Where: Register to attend this virtual one-hour event.

Who: Speakers include:

Jesse Ehrenfeld , MD , MPH, president, American Medical Association

Stephen Parodi , MD (moderator), executive vice president, The Permanente Federation, and associate executive director, The Permanente Medical Group at Kaiser Permanente

You can follow the conversation on social media by using the hashtag #PermLiveLeadership.

To learn more about The Permanente Federation, visit permanente.org/the-permanente-federation.

About Permanente Medical Groups

The Permanente Medical Groups are self-governed, physician-led, prepaid, multispecialty medical groups composed of nearly 24,000 physicians. We are dedicated to the mission of improving the health of our patients and communities. Together with the Kaiser Foundation Health Plans and Kaiser Foundation Hospitals, we are Kaiser Permanente — an award-winning health care system that delivers Permanente Medicine, care that is person- and family-centered, compassionate, evidence-based, technology-enabled, culturally responsive, team-delivered and physician-led, to 12.7 million Kaiser Permanente members. We work collaboratively, enabled by state-of-the art facilities and technology, to provide world-class preventive and complex care centered in eight states — from Hawaii to Maryland — and the District of Columbia.

About The Permanente Federation

The Permanente Federation LLC is the national leadership and consulting organization for the Permanente Medical Groups, which, together with the Kaiser Foundation Health Plans and Kaiser Foundation Hospitals, comprise Kaiser Permanente. The Federation works on behalf of the Permanente Medical Groups to optimize care delivery and spread Permanente Medicine — care that is person- and family-centered, compassionate, evidence-based, technology-enabled, culturally responsive, team-delivered and physician-led. The Federation, based in Oakland, California, fosters an open learning environment and accelerates research, innovation, and performance improvements across the Permanente Medical Groups to expand the reach of Kaiser Permanente's integrated care delivery model and to lead the nation in transforming health care delivery.

