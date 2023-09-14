Climate Tech Veterans Launch Climate Resilience Venture

Former CEO of Four Twenty Seven and Former Head of NYSERDA Tech to Market Launch Innovation Studio Focused on Adaptation and Resilience Tech

NEW YORK, Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Climate tech veterans Katie MacDonald and Emilie Mazzacurati announced the creation of Tailwind (www.tailwindclimate.com), an innovation studio focused on accelerating the deployment of adaptation and resilience solutions.

"Our ambition is to harness entrepreneurship and innovation to advance global climate resilience", said Emilie Mazzacurati

Adaptation and resilience solutions are products and services that predict, prevent, mitigate and enable recovery from climate impacts like floods, heatwaves, storms, and wildfires. Globally, adaptation finance makes up less than 10% of climate finance flows1, with an estimated market opportunity of over $1.8 trillion by 20302.

Tailwind, with offices in Berkeley, CA and Brooklyn, NY, will run innovation challenges and accelerators, and mobilize capital to support adaptation and resilience startups. Tailwind will also offer strategic consulting to foundations, investors, and government agencies.

Tailwind was co-founded by Katie MacDonald, former Head of Tech to Market at NYSERDA and a veteran of the climate tech industry, and Emilie Mazzacurati, an entrepreneur whose previous company, Four Twenty Seven, pioneered the use of climate data in financial decisions and was acquired by Moody's Corporation.

"Our goal is to grow an ecosystem for adaptation and resilience tech startups that emulates what we've seen for decarbonization technologies," said Katie MacDonald, Co-Founder. "The market is hampered by the lack of dedicated capital, an immature demand signal, and the absence of ecosystem support," she added

"Our ambition is to harness entrepreneurship and innovation to advance global climate resilience," said Emilie Mazzacurati, Co-Founder. "The need for innovation and investments focused on climate adaptation has never been greater, and Tailwind will be the central hub for this growing market."

1 "Global Landscape of Climate Finance 2021." Climate Policy Initiative, 2019, p. 3, https://doi.org/December 2021. Accessed 13 Sept. 2023.

2 "Adapt Now: A Global Call for Leadership on Climate Resilience." World Economic Forum, 2019, p. 3, https://gca.org/reports/adapt-now-a-global-call-for-leadership-on-climate-resilience/?_gl=1*1tn1l8d*_ga*MTMyNTcyMzQ4Mi4xNjk0NjQ3MTE1*_up*MQ.. Accessed 13 Sept. 2023.

View original content:

SOURCE Tailwind