Kresimir Spajic appointed CEO of Betfred USA

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Betfred, one of the world's most established and privately owned bookmakers, are proud to announce the appointment of Kresimir Spajic as the new CEO of Betfred USA.

Kresimir Spajic, a recognized online gaming industry leader, will spearhead the sportsbook's vision, strategy, and operational execution across ten US states, which include the likes of Colorado, Ohio, and Nevada.

With decades of experience in both the domestic and international online gaming industry, Kresimir Spajic brings a wealth of expertise to Betfred. He has previously held various executive and principal consulting roles with organizations such as Great Canadian Entertainment, Apollo Global Management, Hard Rock International, Rush Street Interactive, Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa, Bwin and more.

He holds a multidisciplinary graduate degree in management, law, and humanities from SDA Bocconi School of Management (Italy), University of Neuchâtel (Switzerland) and De Montfort University (England).

Kresimir Spajic expressed his enthusiasm for his new role:

"I'm truly excited to embark on this journey as the CEO of Betfred USA. I am looking forward to working with our exceptional domestic and global talent and partners. Together, we aim to build a sustainable business in the US by delivering unparalleled value and support to our customers while upholding a strong commitment to responsible gaming."

Betfred's founder Fred Done said,

"It's an important and exciting time for our US business and Kresimir is the ideal person to further push and expand the Betfred brand in America."

Betfred Group Chief Executive Joanne Whittaker added,

"We are delighted with the appointment of Kresimir Spajic. Our team in the US have worked tirelessly to expand our operation and with Kresimir's vast experience, we have the right person to take our US business to the next level."

