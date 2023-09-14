Stand Out For Good, Inc. stores to close for Christmas Eve to celebrate the joy of Christmas

Stand Out For Good, Inc. stores to close for Christmas Eve to celebrate the joy of Christmas

National multi-brand fashion organization prioritizes family with all-day closure

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stand Out For Good, Inc., the parent company of women's fashion brand Altar'd State, announces it will be closed all day on December 24 this year. As a national retailer with a strong presence in fashion centers, this decision defies industry standards. Christmas Eve brings a surge of last-minute shoppers to stores, making it one of Stand Out For Good's busiest days. However, for Co-Founder, Chairman and CEO Aaron Walters, the importance of associates spending quality time with family outweighs financial gain.

"It's been a longtime goal of mine to close the stores on Christmas Eve," said Walters. "Our team works so hard to make the Christmas season happen, and they deserve to rest and relax at home with their families."

Altar'd State has gained a reputation for its philanthropic efforts and community engagement as a giveback-focused company. Closing its stores on Christmas Eve further exemplifies the brand's dedication to making a positive impact, not only through its giveback partners and customer experience but by prioritizing family and the true reason for Christmas.

"For a seasonal associate, working Christmas Eve is expected," said Vicky O'Neill, vice president of people development. "We are hoping to differentiate ourselves to prospective seasonal hires and create a new standard for retailers that puts associates and family first."

Alongside Altar'd State, Stand Out For Good, Inc. encompasses AS Revival, Arula, Tullabee, and Vow'd Weddings. Stores will remain closed through the Christmas holiday, reopening on December 26.

As the Christmas season approaches, Altar'd State invites everyone to join in the spirit of giving, gratitude, and quality time with loved ones. The brand are still hiring for the Christmas season. See available job openings here .

About Stand Out For Good, Inc.

Stand Out For Good, Inc. is a purpose-based, inspiring lifestyle and fashion family of brands rooted in community and committed to giving back. From welcoming experiences and warm associates to thoughtfully curated products in-store and online, Stand Out For Good, Inc. represents 118 Altar'd State stores, 32 Arula boutiques, 10 Vow'd boutiques, seven Tullabee boutiques and nine AS Revival stores in 38 states. Stand Out For Good is built upon the founding principles of giving back and making a difference in the world. Locally and globally, Stand Out For Good, Inc. has partnered with over 4,000 nonprofits that provide food, clothing, resources, education, and love to children in need.

