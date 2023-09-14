Thirty Madison welcomes new Chief Technology Officer Gil Shklarski to lead technology innovation as the healthcare leader prepares for rapid growth

Former Flatiron executive brings experience in scaling tech teams focused on technical execution, efficiency to drive capabilities that deliver outcomes-focused care to patients

NEW YORK, Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Thirty Madison , the specialty care company improving access, affordability, outcomes, and patient experience, has welcomed Gil Shklarski as its chief technology officer. As CTO, Shklarski will lead the team driving the technology powering Thirty Madison's virtual-first care model, as the company enters its next phase of growth and transformation.

Shklarski joins Thirty Madison shortly after its strategic asset purchase from The Pill Club, providing care for thousands more as it deepens its women's health offering through its Nurx brand. The company continues to focus on building integrated specialty care options needed to support women across multiple conditions, as women make approximately 80 percent of healthcare decisions for their families, but tend to go without specialty care for themselves.

Prior to joining Thirty Madison, Shklarski served as CTO of Flatiron Health, the healthtech company improving cancer treatment with real-world evidence in oncology. Shklarski scaled the technology teams that developed the software platforms powering care for millions of cancer patients each year and accelerating personalized medicine and research by applying advanced analytics to electronic patient care data. Shklarski continued as CTO through the company's 2018 acquisition by Roche, the world's largest biotech company, for $1.9 billion.

"Gil joins Thirty Madison with a deep understanding of engineering management and how to develop high-performing teams that can successfully tackle complex technology challenges that serve patients — the perfect fit for our continued expansion into women's health," said Steve Gutentag, CEO and co-founder of Thirty Madison.

"I'm excited about the impact Thirty Madison has already delivered for patients across its brands, and the massive opportunity ahead of us to scale specialty-level healthcare, all in one place," said Shklarski. "This team is full of dedicated and talented engineers. I am grateful to work alongside them to transform care for our patients."

Thirty Madison treats nearly 1 million patients across its brands. Within the last three months, the company has affirmed its commitment to women's health, launching its women's hair loss service and delivering continued care to thousands who would otherwise be without care after strategically acquiring assets from The Pill Club. In May, the company promoted Caroline Hofmann to Chief Business Officer to streamline business operations and lead the expansion of Nurx to treat more women holistically across reproductive care, sexual health, dermatology, and mental health.

About Thirty Madison

Thirty Madison exists to deliver on healthcare's biggest opportunities: access and affordability; patient outcomes; and patient experience. Each of its specialized brands is focused on specific chronic condition areas, and thoughtfully designed to support the unique needs of its community with personalized treatments and care. With empathy at the heart of its innovation, its proprietary care model empowers hundreds of thousands of people with ongoing conditions with the accessible, effective treatments across a lifetime of care. Learn more at ThirtyMadison.com .

