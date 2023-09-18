NBA SUPERSTAR GIANNIS ANTETOKOUNMPO AND PREMIUM WELLNESS BRAND FLEXPOWER TEAM UP FOR DYNAMIC NEW PARTNERSHIP

Fans of the company and its products for years, Antetokounmpo and his brothers invest in the business

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Flexpower's scent-free pain relief lotion has been a locker room favorite of the NBA, NFL, NHL, and US Olympic teams for over 20 years – so they're no strangers to enthusiastic feedback from professional athletes. Now, two-time NBA MVP, Giannis Antetokounmpo and his family have just taken this enthusiasm to a whole new level.

Flexpower (PRNewswire)

Flexpower is proud to announce that Antetokounmpo and his brothers Alex, Kostas, and Thanasis are investing in the company as part owners, extending their commitment to the brand they've enjoyed since Giannis first tried its original scent-free pain relief lotion back in 2016.

"I have a personal interest in Flexpower, as the company has helped me both on and off the court," says Giannis. "It gives me peace of mind knowing that my body is being treated with the best, all-natural ingredients available."

"Giannis' trainer started using it, and he shared it with us. Soon we all were using it. Before games, after games, during training — even when we just had some stiffness or soreness. We always had Flexpower with us," says Alex Antetokounmpo who initiated the family's interest in investing in Flexpower.

CEO Heather Vandenberghe was pleasantly surprised when the family "cold called" Flexpower, expressing a desire to be a part of the business. Vandenberge agreed this was a unique opportunity to harness the Antetokounmpo family's enthusiasm for the brand across the complete Flexpower product line, which now includes reef-safe and moisturizing sunscreens, lip balm, and bath salts in addition to its everyday pain relief lotions.

"We've always prided ourselves on being the best-kept secret in sports, and to have stars like Giannis, Thanasis, Kostas and Alex come to us and show their belief in our products and our brand in such a big way, with such a huge commitment, it's a great moment for Flexpower" said Vandenberghe. "I think it is fair to say that now the secret is officially out."

As part of a long term collaboration with the brand, Giannis, Alex, Thanasis, and Kostas' company Ante, Inc. will be named to the Flexpower board of directors. In addition, they will be featured in a broad campaign for Flexpower that will run across multiple media platforms, including digital, social, and point of sale.

About FLEXPOWER

Once considered the best-kept secret to pain relief among 1000+ professional sports teams & athletes, Flexpower is now committed to helping everyone bring recovery and self-care into their daily routines and feel more empowered to live a healthy, active life. This plant-based, sustainable product line of pain-relief lotions, lip balm, sunscreens, and bath salts includes powerful yet gentle ingredients locally produced in California and all packaging is sustainably produced and recyclable.

About Ante Inc.

Ante, Inc. oversees a global portfolio of businesses, investment assets, brand holdings and organizations for social impact. We provide a platform to help the Antetokounmpo Family reach their potential and ultimately have their greatest positive impact on the world. A multi-national company recognized for excellence, Ante, Inc. is built on the values of a Family that stands for working hard, treating people with respect and giving more than you receive.

