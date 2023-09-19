ClassLink Provides New Cybersecurity Training Course to Help Schools Protect Public Directory Data

ClassLink Provides New Cybersecurity Training Course to Help Schools Protect Public Directory Data

CLIFTON, N.J., Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ClassLink, the leading provider of identity and access management (IAM) products for education, unveils Scope Your Google Directory, a timely ClassLink Academy course designed to protect schools from directory scraping.

More time learning. Less time logging in. (PRNewsfoto/ClassLink) (PRNewswire)

In today's digital age, schools' increasing reliance on technology to streamline operations brings new challenges and threats, including directory scraping.

Directory scraping is the automated process of extracting information from online directories, often without the consent or knowledge of the organization that owns the directory. This information can include names, email addresses, phone numbers, and other personal data of students, faculty, and staff.

Directory scraping can have consequences for schools and lead to various issues, including data breaches, phishing attacks, identity theft, privacy violations, and potential misuse of sensitive information.

Schools should take proactive measures against directory scraping to protect their data and ensure data privacy. One effective strategy is directory scoping. Directory scoping involves controlling the visibility and accessibility of directory information to limit the exposure of sensitive data.

To assist schools in implementing effective directory scoping measures, ClassLink is pleased to offer the 'Scope Your Google Directory' course. This comprehensive course equips educational institutions with the knowledge and tools to secure their Google directory effectively. Admins can also learn how to mitigate scraping using ClassLink OneSync and other tools to safeguard sensitive data.

"The Scope Your Google Directory course is designed to keep school leaders up-to-date on best practices when it comes to protecting student, faculty, and staff data from bad actors. It empowers schools to take the necessary actions against data scraping to ensure that public directory data remains secure." - Jeff Janover, VP of Security and Interoperability, ClassLink

This course, available to all ClassLink customers, can be accessed for free by logging in to ClassLink Academy and adding it to the course listings page from the course catalog.

About ClassLink

ClassLink is a global education provider of identity and analytics products that create more time for learning and help schools better understand digital engagement. As leading advocates for open data standards, we offer instant access to apps and files with single sign-on, streamline class rostering, automate account provisioning, and provide actionable analytics. ClassLink empowers 20 million students and staff in over 2,600 school systems. Visit classlink.com to learn more.

About ClassLink Academy

ClassLink Academy is a comprehensive online training platform designed to provide technical administrators, educational leaders, instructors, and students with top-notch resources. Its primary goal is to elevate user proficiency and comprehension in utilizing ClassLink's suite of products. Visit classlink.com/academy to learn more.

Related Links

www.classlink.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE ClassLink