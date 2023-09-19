Microsoft announces quarterly dividend increase

Annual shareholders meeting set for Dec. 7, 2023

REDMOND, Wash., Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Microsoft Corp. on Tuesday announced that its board of directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.75 per share, reflecting a 7 cent or 10% increase over the previous quarter's dividend. The dividend is payable Dec. 14, 2023, to shareholders of record on Nov. 16, 2023. The ex-dividend date will be Nov. 15, 2023.

Microsoft company logo. (PRNewsFoto/Microsoft Corp.) (PRNewsfoto/Microsoft Corp.) (PRNewswire)

In addition, the company announced the date for the 2023 Annual Shareholders Meeting, to be held on Dec. 7, 2023. Shareholders at the close of business on Sept. 29, 2023, the record date, will be entitled to vote their shares.

This year's annual shareholders meeting will be held virtually and hosted by Satya Nadella, chairman and chief executive officer; Amy Hood, executive vice president and chief financial officer; Brad Smith, vice chair and president; and Sandra E. Peterson, Microsoft lead independent director.

Microsoft (Nasdaq "MSFT" @microsoft) enables digital transformation for the era of an intelligent cloud and an intelligent edge. Its mission is to empower every person and every organization on the planet to achieve more.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Microsoft Corp.