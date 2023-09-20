Beloved Birth Black Centering Presents: An evening with 'Earth Mama' leading actor, Tia Nomore

The 3rd Anniversary Party for Beloved Birth Black Centering will feature a screening of A24's 'Earth Mama,' plus a conversation with Beloved alumni and the film's star Tia Nomore and Black maternal health equity leaders.

OAKLAND, Calif., Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Oakland-born rapper, actress, and activist Tia Nomore will join Black maternal health leaders at a screening of her groundbreaking film 'Earth Mama' at the New Parkway Theater in Oakland, CA on Oct. 2, 2023.

The screening and celebration is in honor of Beloved Birth Black Centering – an innovative perinatal care program, built by Black women, for Black women and birthing folk, to eliminate racism-based disparities in Black birth experiences and outcomes. Now in its third year, Beloved Birth Black Centering's "by us for us" group prenatal care is delivered by Alameda Health System (AHS), the Alameda County Public Health Department (ACPHD), and the Beloved Birth Collective.

Nomore is a Beloved Birth alum, and is now a doula and member of the Beloved Birth Collective. Her performance in 'Earth Mama' was met with significant acclaim this year. 'Earth Mama' tells the story of a young Bay Area mother fighting to keep her family together. The film debuted at Sundance and won the Audience Award at the San Francisco Film Festival.

"Beloved Birth Black Centering's mission is to empower Black women and community to lead health system innovations that address all the ways that racism is harming our health. Our model of care is built on the belief that Black women and birthing people are the experts on how to end the Black maternal health crisis," said Jyesha Wren, Beloved Birth Program Director. "Those most impacted by a problem are best positioned to develop solutions, so it's critical that we empower Black women, Black community, and families to lead this work."

"Alameda Health System is proud to partner with the Alameda County Public Health Department, and the Beloved Birth Collective to deliver Beloved Birth Black Centering, a successful example of community-led health system innovation that reduces health inequities that impact the communities we serve," said James Jackson, CEO, Alameda Health System. "I'm delighted to celebrate three years of this innovative model of Black-centered perinatal care that supports growing families through the joys and challenges of pregnancy, birth and parenting."

"Racism is the root cause of the Black maternal health crisis. The Alameda County Public Health Department is committed to investing in solutions that eliminate racism-based disparities in Black birth experiences and health outcomes," said Anna Gruver, Interim Division Director, Family Health Services, at the Alameda County Public Health Department. "We're proud to celebrate three years of Beloved Birth Black Centering's model of perinatal care that honors and celebrates Black birth, Black families, and Black community."

Beloved Birth Black Centering's 3rd Anniversary Party and film screening will feature a number of special guests, popcorn bar, catered dinner, drinks for purchase, and time to connect with community. Tickets and more information are available on Eventbrite here .

About Beloved Birth Black Centering

Beloved Birth Black Centering is a revolutionary, new, "by us, for us" group perinatal care program; honoring and centering Black families and community while addressing the crisis of racism-based disparities in birth experiences and outcomes. Beloved's Gold-Package of Black Love is a holistic and comprehensive group perinatal care program, working to provide everything that's needed for a healthy pregnancy, birth, and postpartum recovery. This unique model of group care is a program of Alameda Health System, Alameda County Public Health Department, and the Beloved Birth Collective. Learn more here .

About Alameda Health System

Alameda Health System (AHS) is a leading public, integrated health care provider and medical training institution recognized for its world-class patient and family-centered care. AHS provides comprehensive medical treatment, health promotion and disease prevention throughout our integrated network of hospitals, clinics and health services. AHS includes three acute care hospitals, a psychiatric hospital, four ambulatory care wellness centers, five post-acute facilities, and the only adult Level 1 Trauma Center and psychiatric emergency department in Alameda County. AHS is committed to promoting wellness and optimizing the health of the community through the mission of caring, healing, teaching and serving all. For more information, visit AlamedaHealthSystem.org .

About Alameda County Public Health Department

Alameda County Public Health Department has an array of programs and services designed to protect the health and safety of County residents. The backbone of the Public Health Department includes assessments of the health status of residents, disease prevention and control, community mobilization and outreach, policy development, education, and assurance of access to quality medical and health care services. To learn more about the Alameda County Public Health, visit acphd.org . To be effective, we actively seek community involvement -- partnerships with grassroots and corporate entities, with individuals and groups.

