KBRO Future-Proofs Broadband Network with Harmonic

Harmonic's Market-Leading Broadband Platform Converges Fiber and DOCSIS Network to Accelerate Time to Market for Enhanced Broadband Services

SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT) today announced that KBRO, a leading multiple-system operator in Taiwan, has selected Harmonic's industry-leading CableOS® Broadband Platform to future-proof its broadband network. The CableOS Platform will enable KBRO to converge its fiber and DOCSIS network to sustainably meet the demand for reliable, ultrahigh-speed broadband experiences.

"The virtualized CableOS Platform unifies the core to simplify the delivery of our broadband and video services. The platform will allow us to quickly deploy high-speed broadband services with improved reliability," said Alex Hsieh, CTO at KBRO. "The platform also provides real-time analytics and insights for proactive network intelligence to ensure an outstanding broadband experience for our subscribers."

KBRO will deploy Harmonic's CableOS Platform in a distributed access architecture (DAA) with Harmonic's virtualized core software and its compact, hardened outdoor node enabled for 10G fiber and XGS PON applications. The CableOS Platform converges KBRO's fiber, video and DOCSIS networks, eliminating equipment from the headend for considerable space and power savings. Providing greater network agility and simpler operations, the platform enables KBRO to extend its network with fiber-deep deployment and deliver a superior quality of service to subscribers.

"We're excited to partner with KBRO and enable its rollout of enhanced broadband services," said Nimrod Ben-Natan, senior vice president and general manager, broadband business at Harmonic. "The CableOS platform and Harmonic's family of network edge devices provide KBRO with a single, versatile solution to address high-bandwidth users while ensuring readiness for future broadband requirements."

KBRO will also use Harmonic's CableOS Central cloud-based service integrating AI and streaming telemetry to enhance broadband service quality and network performance.

Interactive Digital Technologies, a Taiwan-based broadband network system services company, is entrusted to ensure a seamless and successful deployment.

Harmonic's Emmy Award-winning CableOS Platform powers next-gen broadband services for over 98 forward-thinking service providers worldwide, including leading operators in the U.S., Europe, Latin America and Asia.

Further information about Harmonic and the company's solutions is available at www.harmonicinc.com.

About Harmonic

Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT), the worldwide leader in virtualized broadband and video delivery solutions, enables media companies and service providers to deliver ultra-high-quality video streaming and broadcast services to consumers globally. The company revolutionized broadband networking via the industry's first virtualized broadband solution, enabling cable operators to more flexibly deploy gigabit internet service to consumers' homes and mobile devices. Whether simplifying OTT video delivery via innovative cloud and software platforms, or powering the delivery of gigabit internet cable services, Harmonic is changing the way media companies and service providers monetize live and on-demand content on every screen. More information is available at www.harmonicinc.com.

