Panasonic Introduces New SoundSlayerTM Wearable Gaming Speaker: Go hard in your game, not on your ears!

Advanced sound technology and design put you in the middle of the action.

4 speakers for exciting, realistic sensory experience

Stress-free design for optimal comfort and convenience

AI voice control for clean, clear communication

Compatible with Windows 10/11 PCs, PS4/PS5 consoles, and the Nintendo Switch (TV mode only)

NEWARK, N.J. , Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Panasonic today announced the GNW10 SoundSlayerTM, a wearable gaming speaker that allows players to immerse themselves in play to experience the real emotion of gaming.

New SoundSlayer (PRNewswire)

The GNW10's lightweight, ergonomic design incorporates 4-channel speakers, wireless connectivity, and AI voice control to deliver an exciting, stress-free, and lush sensory experience whether you're going solo or playing with friends.

The GNW10 package combines a wireless, neck-mounted wearable gaming speaker and a separate wireless transmitter. Simply connecting the transmitter to a PC or console via a USB cable creates a wireless connection to the wearable gaming speaker. Compatible with Windows 10/11 PCs, PS4/PS5 consoles, and the Nintendo Switch (TV mode only), the GNW10 system also supports subwoofer output for an ever more powerful soundscape.

Following previous Panasonic products, the GNW10 will be in partnership with Project RED, helping to strengthen healthcare systems and fund life-saving programs that support equitable access to testing and treatment for communities in need. The GNW10 will also be on display at the Tokyo Game Show from September 21st.

Immersive, 3D sound from 4 speakers

Incorporating four newly developed 38mm speakers arranged from front to back, the GNW10 creates realistic sounds from all directions, immersing the player in a deep, layered soundscapei. Furthermore, the new 130cc housing – 60 percent larger than the current SC-GN01 Wearable Immersive Gaming Speaker System – delivers even more acoustic pressure and substantially more powerful bass for even more immersion.

Compared to conventional headphones which deliver dialog, music, sound effects, and voice communication through only two speakers which restricts the depth and intensity of the sensory experience, the GNW10 is a major step forward for gamers, providing them with a total of four speakers for an immersive sensory experience.

PC users can download and install the dedicated SoundSlayerTM app for intuitive, easy configuring of multiple functions, including for equalizer, chat volume, and sound mode; users can save up to three different presets.

Furthermore, the GNW10 offers multiple audio modes tailored to enhance gameplay, ensuring optimal quality for any type of game you choose to play:

Role-Playing Gameii mode—Ideal for role-playing games. This mode creates a sense of reality and intensity—as if you were inside of the game's virtual world.

First-Person Shooteriii mode—Provides accurate spatial audio which allows users to hear subtle sounds such as footsteps, giving players the advantage in first-person shooter and third-person shooteriv games.

Voice mode—Enhances human voices to provide a truly immersive experience. Recommended for adventure gamesv, where clear dialog can provide important clues. OK

Regardless of the game mode, the LED lights incorporated into the GNW10's housing will add a dash of atmosphere and color to your gameplay.

A light, comfortable design without pressure on ears, hair, or glasses

GNW10's neck-mounted wearable gaming speaker is designed for comfort even after long hours of energetic game play.

Panasonic's designers began by eliminating the discomfort from contact pressure around the ear and top of the head that is common with over-the-ear headphones. Then they identified points of fatigue and discomfort related to neck-mounted devices to create an ergonomic housing that avoids contact with the clavicle and does not place a burden on the trapezius muscles. The result is a lightweight body and exceptionally comfortable fit.

The GNW10 adds a robust wireless connection to allow more freedom of movement and an immersive, latency-free gaming experience. Panasonic's proprietary wireless technology can transmit 6-channel audio signals on a dedicated 2.4GHz band with a latency of less than 20 millisecondsvi, providing stress-free and comfortable play even in FPS games with demanding audio latency requirements.

Button placement has been optimized for easy operation, the intuitive layout and functional button shape allowing you to communicate with your co-op partners without losing focus on the game.

AI voice control for clean, clear communication

In the heat of an epic boss fight or silently stalking in stealth mode, the GNW10 will ensure that your friends and co-op partners will never miss a word. Microphones on both sides of the housing make sure that you can still be heard regardless of which direction your head is turned.

The GNW10 improves upon the SC-GN01 by introducing Intelligo Technology, Inc.'s 'AI voice communication processor,' which offers superior noise cancelling, echo cancelling and AI Beamforming performance. This technology eliminates ambient noise and sound from its own speakers, providing you an environment that your co-op partners will only hear your voice. Clean and clear communication makes it feel like you're standing shoulder-to-shoulder with your gaming friends.

The GNW10 will be available on Amazon and shop.panasonic.com at the end of October 2023 for $299.

i Real surround sound is available for PC only; for consoles virtual surround sound is used.

ii Role-Playing Game: A type of video game genre in which players adopt the roles of imaginary characters in an adventure.

iii First-Person Shooter: A type of video game genre in which the player assumes the field of vision of the character, so that the game camera includes the character's weapon, but the rest of the character model is not seen.

iv A type of video game genre in which the player assumes a perspective view of the character, typically positioning the camera over the shoulder of the player.

v A type of video game genre characterized by investigation, exploration, puzzle-solving and interactions with game characters, and a focus on narrative rather than reflex-based challenges.

vi Time listed only accounts for connection between GNW10 and the wireless transmitter, but does not include timing for the console to the transmitter connection.

