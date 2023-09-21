Benihana Temecula Opens Amid Strategic Growth

Robust Pipeline of Restaurants in Development for Benihana and RA Sushi

AVENTURA, Fla., Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Benihana Inc., the nation's leading owner and operator of Japanese teppanyaki and sushi restaurants is thrilled to announce the opening of Benihana Temecula on September 29 located at 26420 Ynez Road at the Promenade Temecula. The new Benihana will feature an expansive cocktail bar, lounge, 21 teppanyaki tables and a dedicated to-go and delivery entrance.

"Temecula is the perfect community for Benihana to call home as we honor our mission to create great guest memories," said Tom Baldwin, CEO and President of Benihana. "This is our first Benihana in Riverside County and our twelfth in Southern California, so we couldn't be more excited to welcome our Temecula friends and neighbors to celebrate with us as we open our doors to our iconic dining experience."

Guests can also enjoy their hibachi and sushi favorites at home through delivery services including UberEATS, Postmates, Grubhub, DoorDash, EZCater and online at Benihana.com.

"At Benihana, it's not just a meal. It's a one-of-a-kind personal experience that our guests love and remember. We love connecting with each of our guests to create lifelong memories with families and friends," said Lisa Merelo, General Manager of Benihana Temecula. "Our Temecula restaurant is sure to delight guests with our performing chefs and our delicious, high quality menu items."

Benihana Temecula will host a charity lunch on October 1 benefiting Big Brothers Big Sisters of Orange County and the Inland Empire.

We continue to grow:

Benihana Bayside Marketplace in Miami, FL is planned to open in Fall 2023 in Bayside Marketplace at 401 Biscayne Boulevard;

RA Sushi Plantation, FL in Plantation Walk is planned to open in early 2024 at 333 North University Drive. The RA Sushi restaurant will be over 3,800 square feet with 34 tables, a full-service sushi bar and dedicated area for take-out and delivery business;

Benihana San Mateo, CA is scheduled to open in Spring 2024 at 2204 Bridgepointe Parkway with 18 teppanyaki tables and a full-service sushi bar.

These new restaurants support the previously announced strategic plan centered on four key growth initiatives:

New Benihana and RA Sushi restaurant development in the U.S.;

Select U.S. acquisitions;

Select U.S. franchise development;

International franchise development in the Caribbean , Central America and South America .

About Benihana Inc.

Benihana, through its subsidiaries, is the nation's leading operator of Japanese teppanyaki and sushi restaurants with more than 100 restaurants operating under the brands BENIHANA®, RA SUSHI®, and SAMURAI®, including franchised BENIHANA restaurants in the United States, the Caribbean, Central America, and South America.

