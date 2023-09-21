BEST IN DRAG SHOW RETURNS TO ORPHEUM THEATRE ON OCTOBER 1st - BUY TICKETS NOW!

Benefitting Alliance for Housing and Healing (AHH), the Housing Arm of APLA Health

dlc, Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Best in Drag Show 2023, the most fun, fabulous, fearless, farcical fundraiser of the year, returns to the Orpheum Theatre stage on Sunday, October 1st at 7pm. Best in Drag Show is a grassroots community fundraiser "beauty" pageant benefiting AHH, now part of the APLA Health family. The non-profits merged in 2021 to create the largest provider of housing and housing support services in Los Angeles County for people living with HIV/AIDS. Best in Drag Show began in 1989 in original creator Alexis Pittman's apartment and has grown into an annual spectacle that has raised over $6 million to support people struggling with poverty, homelessness, and HIV/AIDS. The show is produced by a team of dedicated volunteers, contestants and sponsors who all donate their time and talent to support their community.

WHERE: The Orpheum Theatre, 842 S. Broadway, Los Angeles, CA 90014



WHEN: Sunday, October 1st, 5:30pm-Pink Carpet, 5:30pm-VIP Reception,

7:00pm-Best in Drag Show Pageant begins



TICKETS: https://bestindragshow.com

Six amateur drag queens will enchant/terrify/amuse/amaze you on the Orpheum Theatre stage in their battle for the tiara. The winner will be chosen by a panel of celebrity judges including Lisa Ann Walter (Abbott Elementary), Kathy Kinney (The Drew Carey Show), Nicole Maines (Yellowjackets) and Diana Maria Riva (Dead to Me). Contestants will compete in drag in the traditional swimsuit, evening gown, question and answer categories and the always hilarious talent competition. This year's contestants are Miss California, Bambi (Liam Riley), Miss District of Columbia, America Prays (Kyle Shepard), Miss Florida, Fangorah Fatal (Conor McLain), Miss Illinois, Cherry Pie (Marc Francoeur), Miss Louisiana, Katrina Debris (Paulo Grayson), and Miss Washington, Patti Bu Rae (Mark Reis). Patrick Rush returns as host, Jeffrey Drew returns as director with Kay Sedia as the color commentator. Our generous sponsors include Diamond Diva Sponsors: Craig Fisse & Michael Patrick King and The Orpheum Theatre; Golden Jewel Sponsors: Gilead, Henkel, Kraut Law Group, Microsoft, No Matter What Recovery and Paul Hastings; Silver Sequin Sponsor: Kaiser Permanente; Fierce n' Fabulous Friends Sponsors: Ben Bourgeois and Andrew Rhoda, Fresh Corn Grill and Wimmer & Associates.

