Crave Hot Dogs & BBQ Celebrates a Banner Year of Success and Recognition in 2023

NEW YORK, Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --Crave Hot Dogs & BBQ, a beloved fast-casual dining concept founded in 2018 is thrilled to announce that it is having a remarkable 2023. The company, has earned accolades, expanded its footprint, and continued to delight customers nationwide with its unique offerings.

Crave is known for its innovative menu, specialty hot dogs, BBQ dishes, and more. Each Crave location boasts a rustic modern interior that provides a warm and inviting atmosphere for guests. Crave locations offer a wide variety of beverages, including ciders, seltzers, domestics, crafts, and mixed drinks on tap, on a self pour beer wall. Crave locations even offer an exciting twist with axe-throwing lanes too. With real axes, wooden boards, and digital targets, patrons can select from various games like tic-tac-toe, duck hunter, and more, creating an unforgettable dining experience.

Crave Hot Dogs & BBQ prides itself on versatility, offering multiple dining options, including indoor seating, spacious patios, curbside pickup, efficient delivery, and catering services and food trucks. For tech-savvy customers, Crave has developed a convenient app available for download. The app enables customers to place orders, earn rewards for free food, and access an exclusive top-secret menu. As a special offer, downloading the app grants customers discounts.

The exceptional success of Crave Hot Dogs & BBQ in 2023 is highlighted by several prestigious awards and recognitions. The company has been named a "Superhero Brand of 2023" by Franserve, an honor that acknowledges the brand's outstanding impact and contributions to the industry. Additionally, Crave has secured a spot in the "Top 100 Movers and Shakers" list by Fast Casual, a testament to its continued growth and innovation. CEO Samantha Rincione herself has been recognized as one of the "Top 25 Executives of 2023" by Fast Casual, a well-deserved honor for her leadership and dedication. Crave Hot Dogs & BBQ's achievements are not new, as the brand has consistently been acknowledged as a top performer in these and other prestigious awards year after year.

Crave Hot Dogs & BBQ is offers franchise opportunities for both brick-and-mortar and food truck locations. The company provides comprehensive support to franchisees, including real estate assistance, operational assistance, training, marketing support, and more.

Crave Hot Dogs & BBQ is a woman and veteran-owned business, demonstrating its commitment to diversity and inclusion. To learn more about owning your very own Crave franchise, visit our website at www.iwantcrave.com . Follow Crave on Facebook , Instagram and Twitter .

