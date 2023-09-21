Deltek Celebrates the Construction Industry During Construction Appreciation Week

HERNDON, Va., Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Deltek, the leading global provider of software and solutions for project-based businesses, is celebrating Construction Appreciation Week, September 18-23, 2023. Each year during the third week in September, the more than 11 million men and women who make up the construction industry are recognized for contributing to the development of the nation's infrastructure, facilities, products and services.

Deltek Celebrates Construction Appreciation Week (PRNewswire)

Deltek supports the thousands of trade and general contractors who trust Deltek ComputerEase to run their businesses efficiently and profitably, ensuring jobs are on time and on budget. Deltek ComputerEase is the leading tool for construction accounting, job costing, project management, payroll services, cloud hosting and more. The newly released ComputerEase Field™ mobile app builds on existing ComputerEase capabilities, allowing contractors to streamline time and expense management while seamlessly connecting office operations to the job site via an easy-to-use app.

As a complement to its software offerings, Deltek also offers Deltek Pros™ for the construction industry – a unique program that connects Deltek customers with trusted accounting professionals from its ecosystem of vetted partners. Deltek Pros are experienced in meeting the unique needs of construction firms and are ComputerEase experts. The program provides construction professionals with an indispensable combination of industry and product expertise to help them manage the intricacies of payroll, reporting, and job costing. With Deltek Pros, contractors can eliminate generic third-party software tools while quickly maximizing the value of their investment in Deltek ComputerEase.

"Deltek is proud to shine a spotlight on the incredible work done by the construction industry, and we'd like to thank the thousands of companies using ComputerEase for their partnership. Our customers are doing incredible things every day and it's a privilege for us to support them as they continue to grow," said John Meibers, VP and General Manager of Deltek ComputerEase. "With the release of ComputerEase Field and our Deltek Pros program, we're providing even more ways for construction professionals to better manage their jobs."

Deltek Builds on Its Momentum in the Construction Industry

Deltek ComputerEase was recently recognized by the peer-to-peer review site G2, securing four honors in G2's Fall 2023 reports. ComputerEase was selected by users as the top product for "Ease of Use" and "Ease of Admin" scoring #1 in both categories of the G2 Project-Based ERP Usability Index and beating out the competition. Deltek ComputerEase was also named a Leader in both G2's Fall 2023 Americas Grid® for Construction Project Management Software and Grid® Report for Construction Management.

Construction industry professionals can learn more about Deltek's commitment to the industry, meet like-minded peers, and take part in sessions designed to help them maximize their ComputerEase investment at Deltek ProjectCon, the annual networking and learning event held from October 16-18 in Orlando. Attendees will be able to engage directly with speakers in ComputerEase-specific sessions designed to educate them on how to increase user adoption, improve processes, enhance data validation and boost visibility across their businesses. Deltek will also be sharing best practices for managing payroll, exploring field application enhancements, and giving a sneak peek at upcoming releases, along with expert tips to simplify day-to-day tasks within the ComputerEase solution.

Additional Resources and News for Construction Industry Professionals

About Deltek

Better software means better projects. Deltek is the leading global provider of enterprise software and information solutions for project-based businesses. More than 30,000 organizations and millions of users in over 80 countries around the world rely on Deltek for superior levels of project intelligence, management and collaboration. Our industry-focused expertise powers project success by helping firms achieve performance that maximizes productivity and revenue. Learn more at www.deltek.com.

Deltek - Know more. Do more. (PRNewsfoto/Deltek) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Deltek