The Original Donut Shop® Unites Coffee and Chocolate Lovers with New TWIX™ Flavored Coffee

BURLINGTON, Mass. and FRISCO, Texas, Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Original Donut Shop® Coffee today announced its latest flavor innovation, The Original Donut Shop® TWIX™ K-Cup® pods, inspired by the iconic chocolate cookie bars. Coffee lovers can unwrap a little sweetness everyday with this new flavor, now available nationwide.

Consumers will be delighted by this new light roast coffee inspired by the twice-as-nice flavor of TWIX® cookie bars with the creamy milky chocolate, gooey caramel and touches of the toasted shortbread sweetness - making it a classic treat for any occasion.

"As we enter the fall season, sweet, cozy treats are top of mind and we're thrilled to now offer consumers a new way to enjoy the beloved TWIX cookie bars," said Becky Opdyke, Senior Vice President, Coffee Marketing at Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc. "Gen Z coffee drinkers drive consumption of flavored coffee, more so than all other age cohorts1, so continuing to identify inventive ways for our target consumers to indulge in new varieties that push the boundaries of everyday coffee is a top priority for our brand."

The Original Donut Shop® TWIX™ K-Cup® pods deliver a tasty twist on the classic medium roast coffee with the new dynamic flavor combination. Compatible with any brewer from the Keurig® portfolio, each K-Cup® pod is filled with the freshest ground coffee and brews a great-tasting cup, every time.

The delicious The Original Donut Shop® TWIX™ light roast is now available at every major retailer, both online and in-store. To learn more about The Original Donut Shop® Coffee, visit www.keurig.com/content/theoriginaldonutshop and follow @theoriginaldonutshop on Instagram, @OriginalDonutShop on Facebook and @origdonutshop on X.

ABOUT KEURIG DR PEPPER, INC.

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc. (KDP) is a leading beverage company in North America, with annual revenue of more than $14 billion and approximately 28,000 employees. KDP holds leadership positions in liquid refreshment beverages, including soft drinks, specialty coffee and tea, water, juice and juice drinks and mixers, and markets the #1 single serve coffee brewing system in the U.S. and Canada. The Company's portfolio of more than 125 owned, licensed and partner brands is designed to satisfy virtually any consumer need, any time, and includes Keurig®, Dr Pepper®, Canada Dry®, Clamato®, CORE®, Green Mountain Coffee Roasters®, Mott's®, Snapple®, and The Original Donut Shop®. Through its powerful sales and distribution network, KDP can deliver its portfolio of hot and cold beverages to nearly every point of purchase for consumers. The Company's Drink Well. Do Good. corporate responsibility platform is focused on the greatest opportunities for impact in the environment, its supply chain, the health and well-being of consumers and with its people and communities. For more information, visit www.keurigdrpepper.com.

ABOUT MARS, INCORPORATED

Mars, Incorporated is driven by the belief that the world we want tomorrow starts with how we do business today. As a global, family-owned business, Mars is transforming, innovating, and evolving to make a positive impact on the world.

Across our diverse and expanding portfolio of quality confectionery, food, and pet care products and services, we employ 140,000+ dedicated Associates. With almost $45 billion in annual sales, we produce some of the world's best-loved brands including Ben's Original™, CESAR®, Cocoavia®, DOVE®, EXTRA®, KIND®, M&M's®, SNICKERS®, PEDIGREE®, ROYAL CANIN®, and WHISKAS®. We are creating a better world for pets through our global network of pet hospitals and diagnostic services – including AniCura, BANFIELD™, BLUEPEARL™, Linnaeus and VCA™ – using cutting edge technology to develop breakthrough programs in genetic health screening and DNA testing.

For more information about Mars, please visit www.mars.com. Join us on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram , LinkedIn and YouTube .

1 National Coffee Association - 2022 National Coffee Data Trends Generational Report

