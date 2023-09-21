Silver Screen on the High Seas: Cunard Announces Three-year Partnership with British Film Institute for Queen Anne

VALENCIA, Calif., Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cunard has teamed up with the British Film Institute (BFI) for an exclusive new partnership that will make waves with film lovers ahead of the launch of the line's newest ship, Queen Anne.

The luxury cruise line has announced a three-year partnership with the UK's lead organization for film, TV, and the moving image. The collaboration will see a curated program of short films and beloved blockbusters shown exclusively on the outdoor screen in The Pavilion aboard Queen Anne.

The Pavilion is an idyllic open-air oasis on the top deck of Cunard's newest ship, and the BFI will be showing 10 films every month on the cinematic LED screen in this romantic outdoor space. These specially selected films will also be shown in guests' staterooms.

As a multi-purpose space, The Pavilion boasts a specially designed glass dome roof that retracts in warmer climates. Inspired by beautiful glasshouses, it is the ideal spot for getting lost in a book or enjoying a dip in the pool by day and for meeting new friends over a glass of wine in the evening.

The space has been designed by David Collins Studio, with its sophisticated aesthetic likened to a ship sailing through serene waters as guests breeze from one moment to the next. The gentle arc of the glass dome encompasses all the experiences within the space, and opens to let the outside in.

Acclaimed architect Martin Francis – who supported with engineering the iconic Louvre Pyramid in Paris – led a redesigning of the glass dome, which will now feature a refined arched steel frame to maximize height and light in the space as it stretches up and aft to create the new Wellness Studio.

Queen Anne's wider design concepts have been founded on heritage, craftmanship, style, storytelling, and innovation, and the 113,000-ton, 3,000-guest ship, which spans 14 decks, will offer guests several breath-taking experiences, and more choices of entertainment, dining, and bars than ever before.

BFI Partnership

In addition to the collaboration with The Pavilion on Queen Anne, Cunard will be a main sponsor of the 67th BFI London Film Festival, in partnership with American Express, which runs at venues across London, as well as in nine UK partner cinemas, from October 4-15, 2023, as well as in 2024 and 2025.

On October 11, the Cunard Gala will support the European premiere of The Holdovers at the BFI London Film Festival – in association with Universal Pictures and Focus Features – at the Southbank Centre's Royal Festival Hall. The Holdovers is a new American comedy-drama from acclaimed director Alexander Payne.

Katie McAlister, President of Cunard, said: "We are absolutely thrilled to be partnering with the British Film Institute, with our shared dedication to providing immersive experiences aligning perfectly. We're hugely proud of our long-standing affiliation with the silver screen, with some of Hollywood's biggest names having sailed in style with Cunard – from Charlie Chaplin to Meryl Streep. As the first cruise line to host an on board film premiere with the launch of The Greatest Showman on Queen Mary 2 in 2017, we are incredibly passionate about the power of timeless storytelling. We have dedicated spaces for film enthusiasts across the fleet, and our new ship Queen Anne will boast even more big screen experiences for guests. Together with the BFI, we'll strive to create unparalleled and unforgettable moments for film lovers."

Francesca Vinti, BFI Executive Director of Fundraising and Enterprise, added: "We are thrilled to be working alongside Cunard on this partnership and are incredibly thankful for their support of the BFI and the BFI London Film Festival. We are excited to be able to reach audiences in new inventive ways with amazing films and look forward to collaborating with Cunard over the next three years."

About Cunard

Cunard is a luxury British cruise line, renowned for creating unforgettable experiences around the world. Cunard has been a leading operator of passenger ships on the North Atlantic, since 1840, celebrating an incredible 183 years of operation. A pioneer in transatlantic journeys for generations, Cunard is world class. The Cunard experience is built on fine dining, hand-selected entertainment and outstanding service. From five-star restaurants and in-suite dining to inspiring guest speakers, the library and film screenings, every detail has been meticulously crafted to make the experience unforgettable. Destinations include Europe, the Caribbean, the Far East and Australia.

There are currently three Cunard ships, Queen Mary 2, Queen Elizabeth and Queen Victoria and a fourth ship, Queen Anne, will enter service in 2024. This investment is part of the company's ambitious plans for the future of Cunard globally and will be the first time since 1999 that Cunard will have four ships in simultaneous service. Cunard is based at Carnival House in Southampton and has been owned since 1998 by Carnival Corporation & plc. www.cunard.com (NYSE/LSE: CCL; NYSE:CUK).

ABOUT THE BFI

The BFI is a cultural charity, a National Lottery distributor, and the UK's lead organisation for film and the moving image. Our mission is:

To support creativity and actively seek out the next generation of UK storytellers

To grow and care for the BFI National Archive, the world's largest film and television archive

To offer the widest range of UK and international moving image culture through our programmes and festivals - delivered online and in venue

To use our knowledge to educate and deepen public appreciation and understanding

To work with Government and industry to ensure the continued growth of the UK's screen industries

Founded in 1933, the BFI is a registered charity governed by Royal Charter. The BFI Board of Governors is chaired by Tim Richards

ABOUT THE BFI LONDON FILM FESTIVAL

The BFI London Film Festival is the UK's foremost celebration of screen culture that invites audiences to engage with the finest filmmaking talents from our shores and around the world with screenings and events in London and across the UK with LFF on Tour. We offer a compelling combination of diverse films and exciting first-hand encounters with creatives in an environment that promotes friendly, vibrant exchanges and celebrates our collective reception of art and ideas. The LFF provides a powerful launch pad for the careers of UK and international filmmakers through our industry and awards programmes, and positions London as one of the world's leading creative cities.

