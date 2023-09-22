Cadiz, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend for Q3 2023 on Series A Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cadiz, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDZI/CDZIP) ("Cadiz," the "Company") today announced that its Board of Directors has declared the following cash dividend on Cadiz's 8.875% Series A Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock (the "Series A Preferred Stock").

Holders of Series A Preferred Stock will receive a cash dividend equal to $550.00 per whole share. Holders of depositary shares, each representing a 1/1000 fractional interest in a share of Series A Preferred Stock (Nasdaq: CDZIP), will receive a cash dividend equal to approximately $0.55 per depositary share.

The dividend will be paid on October 16, 2023 to respective holders of record as of the close of business on October 4, 2023.

About Cadiz, Inc.

Founded in 1983, Cadiz, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDZI) is a California water solutions company dedicated to providing access to clean, reliable and affordable water for people through a unique combination of water supply, storage, pipeline and treatment solutions. With 45,000 acres of land in California, 2.5 million acre-feet of water supply, 220 miles of pipeline assets and the most cost-effective water treatment technology in the industry, Cadiz offers a full suite of solutions to address the impacts of climate change on clean water access.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENT: This release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties, including statements related to the future operating and financial performance of the Company and the financing activities of the Company. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in our forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those reflected in the Company's forward-looking statements include the Company's ability to maximize value for Cadiz land and water resources, the Company's ability to obtain new financing as needed, the receipt of additional permits for the water project and other factors and considerations detailed in the Company's Securities and Exchange Commission filings.

