Axxess Announces Strategic Partnership with Gateway Home Health Coding and Consulting

DALLAS and DETROIT, Sept. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Axxess, the leading global technology innovator for healthcare at home, is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with Gateway Home Health Coding & Consulting, LLC. Axxess clients can now use Gateway's coding and compliance services to show a patient's current health status while under service and maximize revenue and efficiency.

"We can provide added value to Axxess clients that will help them remain compliant and get faster reimbursements."

"We're thrilled to have Gateway join the Axxess partnership ecosystem," said Chris Taylor, Senior Vice President of Channel Partnerships at Axxess. "Gateway's wide-ranging experience in the home health and hospice industry enables them to provide Axxess clients with coding services that earns the industry's highest accuracy rating at an affordable cost."

Gateway team members know how to code and help with Medicare, Medicaid and other payers' regulations. They can also help with ADR, UPIC, and RAC reviews and appeals. Gateway's team has extensive experience with administrative law judges across the country as well as hands-on knowledge of home health rules and regulations.

Rob Drew, President and Owner of Gateway Home Health Coding & Consulting, LLC added, "The Axxess team has created next generation solutions to help agencies grow their business. We're confident we can provide added value to Axxess clients that will help them remain compliant and get faster reimbursements. We look forward to working with Axxess to make sure as many agencies as possible can use the Gateway services to improve patient care and grow their business."

Axxess is the leader in regulatory compliance and data security. Axxess empowers the best possible care at home through a suite of solutions that have earned HITRUST i1 certification, CHAP Verified status and ACHC Product Certification. Together, these independent certifications confirm that Axxess has the most secure and industry-compliant software available for providers in the care at home industry.

About Axxess

Axxess is the leading global technology innovator for healthcare at home, focused on solving the most complex industry challenges. Trusted by more than 9,000 organizations that serve more than 3 million patients worldwide, Axxess offers a complete suite of easy-to-use software solutions that empower home health, home care, hospice, and palliative providers to make healthcare in the home human again. The company's collaborative culture focused on innovation and excellence is recognized nationally as a "Best Place to Work."

About Gateway

Gateway is an industry leader in coding and compliance. Our services directly affect a home health or hospice provider's ability to accurately depict a patient's current health status while under service, and maximize revenue and efficiency. Our mission is to provide better, faster and affordable coding services – all in an effort to improve agencies' operations and bottom line. Gateway services easily integrate into an agency's day-to-day process, regardless of census size. Gateway focuses on quality by employing a team of Certified ICD-10 and OASIS/HIS specialists, each with a primary education within healthcare. Gateway continuously develops programs to benefit post-acute care providers by aligning with other vendors that share our vision for better standards of care, such as Axxess. For more information about Gateway, visit www.gatewayhhc.com.

