Huawei Upgrades the CloudWAN 3.0 Solution, Accelerating the Intelligent Era

SHANGHAI, Sept. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- During HUAWEI CONNECT 2023, Huawei unveiled the upgraded capabilities of its CloudWAN 3.0 solution, including wide connection, converged network, and intelligent management. This solution delivers ultimate experience for enterprise data express networks, accelerating industry intelligent transformation.

Nowadays, digital technology is revolutionizing numerous industries. As the connectivity foundation for the intelligent transformation of industries, WANs must meet differentiated bandwidth and latency requirements of various services. They face many challenges, such as difficult demarcation of audio/video QoE problems in the public service sector, low private line utilization in the financial sector, and difficult production service assurance in energy and transportation sectors. They also face challenges such as low efficiency resulting from manual and passive O&M.

Zuo Meng, President of Huawei's Data Communication Product Line Metro Router Domain, delved into the comprehensively upgraded CloudWAN 3.0 solution, which leverages the IPv6 Enhanced technology system to deliver the broadband and deterministic latency demanded by networks and provide simplified architecture and O&M, as well as ultimate experience and reliability.

Wide connection: The Huawei NetEngine 8000 E series offers 400GE ports for efficient data transmission and ultra-broadband interconnection. Cloud terminals (NetEngine A800 Es) allow for both wired and wireless access from any location of an enterprise's WAN branch, improving network coverage. SRv6 enables services to access clouds over optimal paths and be provisioned within minutes.

Converged network: 10 Mbps-level fine-grained slicing provides deterministic assurance for core production services — such as power relay protection, train control, and train dispatching — by providing exclusive transmission resources and security isolation for these services. Huawei's computing application awareness boards significantly improve transmission efficiency through data acceleration. APN6-based application-level intelligent scheduling enables refined operations, improved network utilization, and differentiated assurance. It provides data isolation and all-round security protection to ensure secure service transport.

Intelligent management: iMaster NCE-IP Network Digital Map 2.0 builds a smart CloudWAN cockpit, enabling holographic network perception and real-time six-dimensional visualization within seconds. It also powers functions such as service-level in-band flow measurement, automated hop-by-hop path restoration, minute-level fault demarcation, automated path optimization, application-level differentiated assurance, application identification, and intelligent application bandwidth optimization.

CloudWAN 3.0 solution upgrades also drive device upgrades. The industry's most compact universal-service router — NetEngine 8000E M14 — offers an upgraded forwarding capacity of 3.6 Tbps. It provides SR, BRAS, CGN, IPsec, and SA functions in one, and supports 64 kbps to 400 Gbps interfaces. The IPv6 Enhanced-capable NetEngine A800 E series specifically designed for enterprise scenarios provides MPLS, SR-MPLS, and SRv6 transport as well as uplink wireless access, meeting the diverse access requirements of enterprise branches.

In the future, Huawei will continue to invest in technological innovation for data communication WANs, develop cutting-edge solutions and products, unlock the digital potential, and power the intelligent transformation of industries.

To learn more about Huawei WAN solutions, please visit https://e.huawei.com/hk/solutions/enterprise-network/wide-area-network

