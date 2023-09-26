BOSSCAT™ Home Services & Data Platform Welcomes Proptech Veteran Jianjun Zhang as SVP of Technology

CHARLESTON, S.C. and IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BOSSCAT™, the real estate data platform revolutionizing home services through a one-stop-shop for repairs, renovations, and maintenance, today announced the appointment of Jianjun ("J.J.") Zhang as Senior Vice President of Technology. Zhang will spearhead BOSSCAT's enterprise technology development, data infrastructure, and platform automation to continue building proprietary products and scaling service offerings.

Zhang is a seasoned technology veteran with a career spanning over two decades in technology and data platform leadership. Most recently, he served as Vice President of Engineering at Auction.com, responsible for enterprise product engineering and architectural design for the nation's leading online marketplace for residential home auctions. His prior experiences include instrumental roles at Ten-X, Oracle and Acxiom.

"J.J. brings deep-rooted expertise leading technology teams to build scalable marketplace solutions for residential real estate. His leadership will accelerate BOSSCAT's development of our proprietary data and innovative solutions," said Min Alexander, BOSSCAT™ CEO and Founder. "His appointment affirms our commitment to serving homeowners, investors, and real estate professionals through powerful data insights and simplified home services."

"I'm thrilled to work with Min again and join the BOSSCAT team, who are redefining real estate technology and services for homeowners," said Zhang. "The leadership team's vision, strategy, and relentless execution are major differentiators in the market to disrupt traditionally fragmented, analog offerings."

Zhang holds a master's degree in Computer Science and Engineering from the University of Michigan, a bachelor of science degree in Biochemistry from Peking University, and a Ph.D. in Molecular Biology from the University of Pittsburgh.

Over the past two years, BOSSCAT™ has emerged as a nationwide home services and technology leader. Starting as a handyman service for punch list repairs, BOSSCAT™ has expanded its offerings to include full home renovations and recurring maintenance services. Now serving 10 states and the District of Columbia, the company holds an exclusive data partnership with Pillar To Post, North America's largest home inspection company, a preferred estimate and repair partnership with the National Association of Realtors® and serves over 250 national and regional brokerages. In 2022, BOSSCAT™ secured over $39 million in Series A funding and was twice named to the Inc. 5000 list of America's Fastest-Growing Companies (#774 in 2022 and #497 in 2023).

BOSSCAT™ is an online real estate platform that digitizes national home inspection data to create instant repair estimates and online service orders for homeowners, brokers, and institutional investors. Proprietary technology and property data power the platform to deliver home repair, renovation, and lifecycle services at scale through innovative products, process automation, and direct integration with industry partners.

BOSSCAT™ has offices in Charleston, South Carolina, Irvine, California, and Honolulu, Hawaii, with operations in 12 major U.S. cities, serving over 100,000 users. The company was recently named for the second consecutive year to the Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest-growing companies and has twice been honored on HousingWire's Tech 100 list of companies impacting real estate technology.

Investors include Sweetwater Private Equity, Morpheus Ventures, Home Depot Ventures, Second Century Ventures, Palm Drive Capital, the Bielsky Family Office, IDEA Fund Partners, Meeting Street Capital, Solo Capital Management, VentureSouth, and a significant real estate operator and investor.

