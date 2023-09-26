PlanMember Opens New Financial Center in Ponte Vedra, FL

CARPINTERIA, Calif., Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PlanMember Financial Corporation is pleased to announce the opening of a new financial center, Sound Asset Advisors. Located in Ponte Vedra, FL, Sound Asset Advisors is owned and managed by Michael Fornasier, who has been a securities-licensed financial services professional for over 25 years. "We want to make a positive difference in the overall financial lives of our clients," says Michael. "To achieve that, we develop personalized strategies tailored to their unique circumstances, needs and objectives."

PlanMember (PRNewswire)

Sound Asset Advisors are especially dedicated to serving veterans and their unique financial needs.

While the new financial center serves individuals and families, educators, and public employees, they are especially dedicated to serving veterans and their unique financial needs. "At Sound Asset Advisors, we honor your service and understand the unique challenges that veterans face when transitioning to civilian life," says Michael. "As a veteran-owned business, our mission is to provide you with the comprehensive financial guidance you and your family need to navigate this new chapter successfully." To learn more about Sound Asset Advisors, please visit planmember.com/saa/.

PlanMember, with more than $15 billion in assets, specializes in the 403(b), 457(b) and 401(k) marketplace. To date, PlanMember has established over 40 Financial Centers in 24 states, with a goal of expanding to 80 Financial Centers nationwide.

"We're very excited to partner with Michael," says Al Close, PlanMember's Executive Vice President for Sales and Distribution. "As a veteran-owned business, Michael and his team embody PlanMember's philosophy of doing well by doing good."

About PlanMember: For more than three decades PlanMember Financial Corporation, through its operating subsidiaries, has provided personalized retirement planning and administrative services to public and private sector employers and employees utilizing a broad selection of investment programs. The company is headquartered in Carpinteria, CA.

Securities and advisory services are offered through PlanMember Securities Corporation (PSEC), a registered broker/dealer, investment advisor and member FINRA/SIPC. Sound Asset Advisors and PlanMember Securities Corporation are independently owned and operated companies.

