Swiftly Bolsters C Suite with Key Leadership Appointments

Retail technology leader appoints Karen Short as a Board Member and names Claire Ko as Chief People Officer

SEATTLE, Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Swiftly® , a best-in-class technology company that delivers omnichannel tools for retailers, today announced the expansion of its leadership team through the appointments of Karen Short as Board Member and Claire Ko as Chief People Officer. Their strategic addition to the company underscores Swiftly's commitment to propelling innovation, accommodating growth and cultivating an expansive portfolio.

Swiftly Logo (PRNewswire)

"We're excited to welcome Karen and Claire to the Swiftly leadership team as we work to help retailers develop into tomorrow's advertising giants," said Henry Kim, Chief Executive Officer at Swiftly. "Bringing Karen and Claire onboard accelerates the company as we enter our next phase of growth. We are fortunate to have them on the team."

Ms. Short joins Swiftly after following the company's growth for several years. Her appointment to the board is not only strategic, but timely, as retail media continues to permeate the industry at breakneck speed. With the retail media market projected to reach $100B by 2026, its impact is outpacing the change that even social media had on advertising. Her experience in equity research coverage in the food, hardline and broadline retail domain in Equity Research—most recently at Credit Suisse--gives her a unique and invaluable vantage point that will continue to solidify Swiftly as a leader in the retail media space.

Boasting 25 years of equity research experience, Ms. Short is known for her deep understanding of the food retail industry and analytical eye. Her impressive pedigree makes her a sought-after expert in the field and her ability to analyze retail reports and earnings has positioned her as a leading contributor to networks, including CNBC.

Ms. Short's professional background spans two decades and includes significant experience in the investment banking sector, where she contributed her expertise at industry-renowned institutions, including Barclays Investment Bank and Deutsche Bank. Additional accolades include top ranking in The Wall Street Journal's Best on the Street Survey as well as being a ranked analyst in the Institutional Investor All-America Research Team poll since 2014.

"The transformation happening in retail is perhaps the most profound I've witnessed in my career," says Ms. Short. "The last time the retail industry experienced this kind of inflection point was the advent of supermarkets. After watching Amazon generate 68% of its profit from retail media, I knew that the rest of the market was in desperate need of a solution. I've watched how Swiftly has created effective and innovative technology that addresses this need and is successfully adding to retailers' bottom lines. I'm thrilled to join Swiftly's dynamic leadership team and to play an active part in driving change in the industry rather than observing from the sidelines. The potential here is immense, and I'm eager to contribute my part in shaping Swiftly's future."

Swiftly also added Chief People Officer, Claire Ko who will lead key initiatives that optimize employee and business success.

Boasting more than a decade of experience in human resources, Ms. Ko has a strong background in cultivating remarkable brands and developing effective leadership teams. As a result, she brings a unique perspective to Swiftly's human resources and talent management efforts. Her expertise lies in organizational development and nurturing positive workplace cultures, which she will use to help guide and strengthen all aspects of Swiftly's culture, values, and talent. This will include learning and development, talent acquisition, training, and employee experience. Ms. Ko's leadership will be instrumental in steering the company's growth trajectory and guiding teams across all phases of transformation.

Prior to Swiftly, Ms. Ko served in the C-suite at numerous food and beverage entities including CookUnity, Schuman Cheese and Maison Kayser.

"Motivated and supported employees are the heartbeat of any successful company," she shared. "I am honored to join Swiftly, a company known for its dedication to excellence and innovation. I am committed to supporting and developing our incredible team, fostering a diverse and inclusive culture, and driving our mission forward. Together, we will make Swiftly an even better place to work and continue to achieve marketable results."

Ms. Ko and Ms. Short are impactful additions to an already dynamic leadership roster, following recently appointed Amazon veteran Andy Friedland, who joined earlier this year as the company's Chief Revenue Officer. With a best-in-class executive leadership team in place, Swiftly is well-positioned to deliver continued growth and innovation across products, partners, and customers.

About Swiftly

Swiftly is a leading provider of technology and retail media solutions for retailers worldwide. Founded in 2018, Swiftly offers innovative solutions that drive retail engagement and enable retailers to own the digital relationship with their customer. Swiftly's Retail Tools, Mobile Platforms, Analytics Tools, and Retail Media Network enables retailers to accelerate sales and build loyalty while enabling brands to reach more shoppers and amplify campaigns using the power of 1st party data. Trusted by hundreds of iconic brands, Swiftly is democratizing retail technology and giving retailers the tools they need to compete in today's crowded marketplace. For more information, visit www.swiftly.com.

Media Contact: swiftly@5wpr.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Swiftly