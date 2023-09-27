Metagenics Presents New Survey† Findings on Non-Hormonal Supplement for Menopause Symptom Relief at The Menopause Society's Annual Meeting

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Metagenics, LLC, a leader in nutritional supplements, today announced results of a new patient survey evaluating the efficacy of Estrovera®, a nonhormonal supplement, for relieving common menopausal symptoms. The findings will be presented in a poster presentation at The Menopause Society's Annual Meeting, providing further evidence that this plant-derived supplement can safely and effectively mitigate hot flashes, mood changes, sleep disturbances and other menopause-related discomforts*.

Poster Presentation Details

Title: Investigating the Effectiveness of Estrovera: Insights from a Patient Satisfaction Survey on Menopausal Symptom Relief

Location: Marriott Downtown, Philadelphia, PA

Booth No.: 316

Date: Wed., Sept. 27-Fri. Sept. 29, 2023

Time: 8:00am-6:00pm ET



Estrovera contains a proprietary standardized extract called ERr 731®, sourced from rhapontic rhubarb, which acts as a selective estrogen receptor modulator. This unique mechanism enables symptom relief without elevating estrogen levels. According to lead author Nilima Desai, MPH, RD, "The survey results align with outcomes from numerous randomized controlled trials demonstrating Estrovera's ability to significantly reduce hot flash frequency and menopause symptom severity scores compared to placebo." 1,2

The 2023 patient survey contacted 7,600 Estrovera purchasers who had taken the supplement for at least 90 days. Of the 424 women who responded, 90 percent experienced fewer hot flashes, 71 percent had less sleep disruption, and 95 percent noticed mood improvements after adding Estrovera to their routine.

"Drawing upon over a decade of experience as a family medicine practitioner, I've consistently employed Estrovera in my clinical practice with remarkable success," said Bridgette Briggs, MD. "This product has brought about a profound transformation in the lives of countless accomplished women navigating the menopausal transition. By alleviating hot flashes, improving sleep quality, uplifting mood, and enhancing cognitive function, Estrovera stands out as one of the most impactful contributors to improved well-being that I've encountered."

The patient survey was conducted from March to April 2023 and reviewed by Metagenics' regulatory team in May. Ms. Desai will present the full abstract during a poster session this week at The Menopause Society's Annual Meeting from September 27-29, 2023 in Philadelphia, PA.

†Survey conducted online by Metagenics March 2023 with 424 women currently or previously taking Estrovera.

* These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat,

cure or prevent any disease.

1. Kaszkin-Bettag M et al. Altern Ther Health Med. 2009;15(1):24-34.

2. Heger M et al. Menopause. 2006;13(5):744-759.

