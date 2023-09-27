TRUE VALUE STEPS UP TO SUPPORT MAUI SCHOOL IMPACTED BY WILDFIRES

CHICAGO, Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In a gesture of community support, True Value has announced a significant donation to the Sacred Hearts School in Lahaina, Maui, that was affected by recent wildfires. The contribution consists of products valued at a total of $200,000, spanning essential categories aimed at helping the school rebuild and recuperate.

"At True Value, we believe in the power of community," True Value CEO Chris Kempa said. "Our commitment goes beyond business – it's about bringing people together, especially in times of adversity. By supporting good causes, we're extending our hand in the spirit of togetherness."

The donation includes power tools to facilitate repair efforts, along with essential lighting, and a generous supply of core hardware products.

Beyond the tangible products, a feeling of camaraderie and support was shared through a letter penned by the True Value staff and addressed to the school's principal and its students.

An excerpt from the letter reads:

"We can imagine and understand—even from thousands of miles away and without having ever met any of you in person—the strength, love, faith, and sense of community you all share. We would very much like to be a part of your wonderful community in our own way during this challenging time by donating as much as we can to help you and your school recover, rebuild and, in time, thrive once more. It will take time, patience, cooperation, hope and hard work, but you can and will do it. And you will never be alone in those efforts. While we hope and pray that True Value's products make your recovery and rebuilding efforts just a little bit easier, we know that the faith, strength, courage and cooperation of your community are what truly assures a new and brighter future for Sacred Hearts School and for each and every one of you."

"On behalf of the entire Sacred Hearts School community, I extend my sincere thanks and gratitude to True Value for its generous donation," Sacred Hearts School Principal Tonata Lolesio said. "Sacred Hearts School has remained resilient and true to its mission to provide excellence in education and foundations in its 160 years serving our West Maui community. True Value's support exemplifies this spirit and will help us rebuild and restore the learning environment for our students."

This initiative underscores True Value's commitment to fostering and building community, with additional, ongoing efforts through its True Value Foundation. In the past seven years, the True Value Foundation has given $7 million to community organizations via donations and grant programs.

True Value Company, headquartered in Chicago, is one of the world's leading hardlines wholesalers with a globally recognized brand and 75 years of experience serving independent hardware retailers. True Value Company provides its customers in over 60 countries an expansive product set of market-customized assortments at highly competitive prices, superior product availability, innovative marketing programs and a la carte value-added services like eCommerce ship-to-store, store remodel support and True Value University, all within a flexible model that requires no membership. With 13 regional distribution centers, and approximately 2,500 associates serving over 4,500 stores, True Value Company celebrates independence and drives retail excellence across the U.S. and internationally. Learn more at www.TrueValueCompany.com.

