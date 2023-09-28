Autobell® Car Wash Drives Breast Cancer Awareness and Action with Pink Towel Giveaways and Donation from New Unlimited Sales

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Autobell® Car Wash is partnering with National Breast Cancer Foundation, Inc® (NBCF) during October to support its mission to inspire hope and provide help for those affected by breast cancer, including early detection, education, and support services.

From October 2-29, 2023, Autobell will offer first-time Unlimited car wash plan members their first month for just $5, with Autobell donating a portion of proceeds from new plan sales to NBCF. Multi-level Autobell Unlimited plans offer unlimited car washes with exterior and interior options for a set price each month.

As a bonus during this promotional period, new Unlimited customers will also receive a free pink microfiber towel emblazoned with the familiar pink ribbon that symbolizes breast cancer awareness and serves as a reminder encouraging people to get involved, get screened, and donate.

Every day, 700 women in the U.S. are diagnosed with breast cancer, and many face barriers to accessing quality care. National Breast Cancer Foundation was founded to fill in the gaps of cancer care, ensuring every woman has the access and information she needs to get through every step of her breast cancer journey.

"Autobell is honored to stand with the National Breast Cancer Foundation in the fight against this devastating and deadly disease," said Autobell President and COO Carl Howard. "Our partnership with NBCF goes beyond raising awareness. We want to actively support initiatives that can help women now."

Breast cancer awareness has risen significantly in recent decades, thanks to the efforts of organizations like NBCF and its partners. By dedicating a portion of proceeds from every new Unlimited car wash plan sold during the October promotional period, Autobell aims to contribute to these efforts and positively impact the lives of those affected by breast cancer.

ABOUT AUTOBELL

Surpassing 50 years of service, Charlotte, NC-based Autobell Car Wash remains unwavering in its focus on customers and the cars they love. Founded in 1969 by the late Charles Howard Sr., Autobell is privately held and operated by subsequent generations of the Howard family.

Currently operating more than 85 locations in the Southeast and Mid-Atlantic with consistent expansion, Autobell continues its commitment to team member training and development, community involvement, scholarship and fundraising programs, and environmental protection and conservation. All Autobell washes treat 100% of wash water used and recycle up to 100% using technologically advanced equipment. For more information, visit autobell.com.

ABOUT NATIONAL BREAST CANCER FOUNDATION, INC.

Recognized as one of the leading breast cancer organizations in the world, National Breast Cancer Foundation (NBCF) is Helping Women Now® by providing early detection, education, and support services to those affected by breast cancer. A recipient of Charity Navigator's highest 4-star rating for 16 years, NBCF provides support through its National Mammography Program, Patient Navigation, breast health education, and patient support programs. For more information, visit nationalbreastcancer.org.

