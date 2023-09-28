Coupa Appoints Mark Morgan as Chief Commercial Officer

Former Blue Yonder CRO & Interim CEO joins the company to lead global field organization and commercial strategy

SAN MATEO, Calif., Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Coupa, the leader in Business Spend Management (BSM), today announced that Mark Morgan will join the company as its new Chief Commercial Officer. Morgan has more than two decades of executive and sales leadership experience, including time as interim CEO at Blue Yonder / JDA Software. He will join Coupa in early October.

"Mark's impressive track record and deep understanding of the technology industry makes him an invaluable addition to the Coupa community. We're confident that his leadership will further our mission to empower businesses around the world to drive growth by making every dollar they spend matter," explained Charles Goodman, Coupa's Board chair and interim CEO.

Coupa's global sales teams are well established in North America, UKI & Europe, and across the Asian-Pacific region. The company is rapidly scaling in Central and South America. Morgan will focus on ensuring the success of Coupa's 3,000+ customers while accelerating growth and expanding profitability for the company.

"What excites me most about joining Coupa is the company's vibrant global community and its deep-rooted commitment to shared values and unparalleled customer experiences. The market-leading Business Spend Management platform, the rich patent portfolio, and the dynamic partner and supplier ecosystem make this opportunity second to none. I'm eager to collaborate with the talented team to drive transformational growth and continue to deliver incredible value for our customers," Morgan explained.

Morgan succeeds long-time Coupa executive Rob Glenn, who drove Coupa's global go-to-market success as a public company for nearly ten years.

"Rob Glenn will always be a part of the Coupa story. Rob's leadership and dedication have been a catalyst for Coupa's success. Our company and global customer community are better because of Rob. We wish him all the best," Goodman noted.

About Coupa

Coupa is the cloud-based Business Spend Management (BSM) platform that unifies processes across supply chain, procurement, and finance functions. Coupa empowers organizations around the world to maximize value and operationalize purpose through their business spend. Learn more at coupa.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

