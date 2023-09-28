SeaWorld to Open Exciting One-Of-A-Kind Marine Life Themed Rides and Experiences for the Whole Family in Every Park in 2024

Become a 2024 Pass Member and be the first to experience the new attractions before they open to the public; 2024 passes on sale now

ORLANDO, Fla., Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SeaWorld is thrilled to announce it will open one-of-a-kind marine life themed rides and attractions in every SeaWorld park in Spring 2024. Guests to the award-winning parks in Orlando, San Antonio, and San Diego can look forward to epic journeys and experiences for the whole family that will leave them breathless, drenched, and utterly mesmerized. Attractions include "Penguin Trek" at SeaWorld Orlando, an all-new family friendly coaster for guests 42-77 inches in height that will transport riders on an unforgettable expedition through the Antarctic wilderness aboard unique snowmobile styled ride cars traversing an indoor/outdoor track that ends at the penguin habitat where riders can experience the enchanting world of these remarkable animals. The first of its kind at SeaWorld parks, the all-new "Jewels of the Sea: The Jellyfish Experience" at SeaWorld San Diego offers an immersive and interactive view into the mysterious underwater world of glowing and graceful jellyfish, along with touch and behind the scenes experiences. At SeaWorld San Antonio, guests will celebrate the first splash of the much-anticipated opening of Catapult Falls, the world's first launched flume coaster and the only vertical lift in North America. The new attractions continue the SeaWorld legacy of blending marine life inspired adventure, discovery, and family-friendly thrills. The best way to experience the new attractions is with a SeaWorld 2024 Annual Pass on sale now. 2024 pass members will be the first to experience the new attractions before they open to the public.

"2024 looks to be another fun year with exciting new rides in our parks and our first jellyfish exhibit," said Marc Swanson, CEO of SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment. "We know our fans will delight in the all-new lineup of marine life inspired experiences that gives everyone even more new ways to really enjoy our parks. And when they do, they can feel good knowing that a portion of proceeds goes toward our rescue and conservation work."

"Penguin Trek" at SeaWorld Orlando is a Unique Family Friendly Coaster Experience to Traverse through the Antarctic Wilderness Aboard a Snowmobile Styled Ride Car on an Indoor/Outdoor Track that Concludes in the Penguin Habitat

Designed as THE ultimate family launch coaster experience, "Penguin Trek" features a unique snowmobile styled ride car where once aboard, riders will embark on an exhilarating journey through the breathtaking vastness of Antarctica as they join a penguin research mission unlike any other. Featuring two exhilarating launches and a maze of twists and turns, this unforgettable coaster moves at speeds of up to 43 mph across a 3,020-foot track that traverses both indoors and outside. Yet, what sets this experience apart as truly extraordinary is its unparalleled finale: as the coaster comes to a halt, guests find themselves not in a simulated penguin colony, but in the very heart of SeaWorld Orlando's own penguin habitat.

An experience for the whole family, the ride accommodates rider heights from 42-inches to 77-inches. A unique and immersive blend of coaster thrills and authentic animal interaction offers the whole family the spirit of adventure and exploration, while further connecting SeaWorld's mission and commitment to animal care, education, and research.

Coming in Spring 2024, "Penguin Trek" is the eagerly awaited eighth coaster to join SeaWorld Orlando's ever-expanding ride portfolio.

"Jewels of the Sea: The Jellyfish Experience" at SeaWorld San Diego Offers an Immersive Experience with the Beauty and Wonder of Graceful Jellies, the First at SeaWorld Parks

SeaWorld San Diego is thrilled to announce the upcoming debut of "Jewels of the Sea: The Jellyfish Experience" in 2024, adding another exciting and educational dimension to the park's offerings. The first of its kind for SeaWorld parks, the Jellyfish Experience will be the newest immersive and interactive aquarium at the park.

Nestled within the Ocean's Explorer area, guests to the new exhibit will be greeted by a kaleidoscope of colors and shapes in three unique galleries as if diving into the heart of the ocean. Glowing with an ethereal light, Moon Jellyfish, Pacific Sea Nettles, Upside-Down Jellyfish, and Comb Jellies will gracefully glide through the water, showcasing their hypnotic movements that seem almost unworldly. The experience features an 18-foot-tall cylinder, among the tallest jelly cylinders in the country, a 10-foot-tall acrylic living arch of jellyfish for guests to walk through for views from multiple angles, plus a vivid display from walls to ceiling that show virtual oceanic moments, ranging from calm waters to dynamic, energetic crescendos. Guests can also upgrade their experience with a behind-the-scenes tour led by an aquarist and learn more about jellyfish propagation and have hands-on experience to touch the ocean's translucent treasures.

As part of the park's commitment to education, the Jellyfish Experience also offers a fun way to learn more from experts about what makes a jellyfish, the beauty and diversity of the translucent species, their behaviors and patterns, and how they have adapted to some of the most extreme environments on Earth. Plus, guests will come away with a better understanding of what they can do to protect jellyfish and our oceans.

Much Anticipated Opening for "Catapult Falls" at SeaWorld San Antonio, the World's First Launched Flume Coaster

At SeaWorld San Antonio, guests will celebrate the first splash of the anticipated arrival of "Catapult Falls," the world's first launched flume coaster and the only vertical lift in North America. First announced in 2022, it will feature the world's steepest flume drop, North America's only vertical lift flume coaster, and the tallest flume drop in Texas.

This family friendly ride will catapult through the launch at speeds of 30 feet per second, allowing riders to feel the rush of a coaster while experiencing the rocking and swaying of riding on a track of water. Guests can stay tuned for a first look at "Catapult Falls" ride vehicles.

2024 Annual Pass Members will be the First to Experience these Exciting Attractions

The best way to experience these new attractions is with a SeaWorld Annual Pass on sale now. All Pass Members will receive a preview to the "Jellyfish Experience" and be the first to ride "Penguin Trek" and "Catapult Falls". Annual Pass prices by park. Visit SeaWorld.com to find more information on all new and current SeaWorld attractions and to purchase an Annual Pass. Follow along on Facebook, Instagram, SeaWorld Cares.

About SeaWorld

SeaWorld is a leading marine life theme park and accredited zoo and aquarium that provides experiences that matter while educating and inspiring guests of all ages to care about marine life. Welcoming millions of guests every year, the parks offer fun and enriching experiences from up-close animal encounters and year-round educational programs to award-winning marine-life themed rides and attractions, special events and exciting entertainment. For more than 60 years SeaWorld has advanced the conservation of marine life in and outside its parks through science, education, and exceptional animal care that is Humane Certified by American Humane and accredited by the Alliance of Marine Mammal Parks and Aquariums and the Association of Zoos and Aquariums. SeaWorld is one of the largest marine animal rescue organizations in the world, helping more than 40,000 animals to date. The SeaWorld Conservation Fund, a non-profit foundation established in 2003, has provided more than $20 million to nearly 1,400 organizations to advance critical research on every continent. A portion of park proceeds goes toward supporting these longstanding conservation commitments. SeaWorld parks are in Orlando, San Antonio, San Diego and Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates (UAE). SeaWorld is part of the SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE: SEAS) portfolio of theme park brands. For more information, visit us at SeaWorld.com.

Media Contact: MediaRelations@SeaWorld.com

