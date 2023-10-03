Fortune Brand Studio Takes Home Three of Top Eight Content Marketing Awards at #CMWorld 2023

NEW YORK, Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Content Marketing Institute awarded the top eight winners in the 2023 Content Marketing Awards program at the Content Marketing World Conference and Expo. The Content Marketing Awards is the largest and longest-running international content marketing awards program in the world.

Fortune Brand Studio, Fortune Media's four-year-old in-house branded content studio, took home the event's top prize, Content Marketing Project of the Year, for The Ecopreneurs, an 11-episode series produced in partnership with Salesforce and highlighting global climate tech entrepreneurs. The series also won B2B Branded Content Campaign of the Year, and Fortune Brand Studio also won the Agency of the Year award for Brand Studio or Agency within a Media Company.

"Our Fortune Brand Studio team are some of the premier storytellers in the business, and The Ecopreneurs series is just the latest remarkable display of that talent," said Michael Schneider, Chief Revenue Officer, Fortune Media. "Industry recognition is not new to FBS. The studio is so fortunate to be able to work with clients who allow us to produce inspiring work that leads to the highest industry accolades and awards. We appreciate all our clients, but I'd be remiss if I didn't thank Salesforce for its partnership and for challenging our team to create this incredible body of work."

"We're in a climate crisis right now that affects all of us and the real heroes are the people who wake up every day dedicated to taking action and preserving our planet: the ecopreneurs," said Matthew Jaffe, Head of Salesforce Studios. "It's been a joy to get to know them and share their stories with the world. Hopefully it inspires others to join the fight and show that business can be the greatest platform for change."

The series was filmed across four continents and seven countries, from thousands of miles off the coast of Hawaii to 16,000 feet high in the Andes to sub-Saharan Africa. Every one of the ecopreneurs says they have benefited from increased awareness, social followers, volunteers, employees, and/or monetary investments. SeaTrees, the organization featured in the series pilot, says their audience increased by 7 million and its income grew by 80% after the episode aired. It also received its first donation of $1 million. Tino Aucca, the ecopreneur featured in the series' third episode about Acción Andina, was named Champion of the Earth by the United Nations and spoke at Salesforce's World Economic Forum event last year in Davos.

When more than 60 individual Content Marketing Awards category winners were announced in July, The Ecopreneurs won the award for Strategy – Best Integration of Purposeful Marketing and was named a finalist for two additional Distribution categories: Best Motivational Video or Video Series and Best Content Marketing Video Series. See the full list of Content Marketing Awards 2023 winners here.

About Fortune Media

Fortune Media upholds a legacy of award-winning writing and trusted reporting for executives who want to make business better. Independently owned, with a global perspective and digital agility, Fortune tells the stories of a new generation of innovators, builders, and risk takers. Online and in print, Fortune measures corporate performance through rigorous benchmarks, and holds companies accountable. Fortune creates communities by convening true thought leaders and iconoclasts—those who shape industry, commerce and society—through powerful and prestigious lists, events and conferences, such as the iconic Fortune 500, the CEO Initiative and Most Powerful Women. For more information, visit fortune.com.

About FORTUNE Brand Studio

FORTUNE Brand Studio (FBS) is Fortune Media's in-house branded content studio. FBS tells stories of business transformation, innovation, and action in a changed world on behalf of global brands. Since 2020, work created by FBS has won 77 international creative awards, including 5x Anthem Awards, 1x Signal Award and 4x Content Marketing Awards.

About Salesforce

Salesforce empowers companies of every size and industry to connect with their customers through the power of data + AI + CRM + trust. For more information about Salesforce, visit: www.salesforce.com.

