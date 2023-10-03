HeHealth: Revolutionizing Men's Health with AI Amid Surging STI Rates, All Anonymously

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HeHealth , an avant-garde in the men's health space, is launching its groundbreaking app in the United States amid rising rates of sexually transmitted infections (STIs) and an enduring silence around men's sexual health. Based in San Francisco and Singapore, this initiative is making a pivotal entrance in addressing neglected men's health issues, ranging from STIs to cancers. HeHealth has recently closed funding from global institutional investors, including Plug & Play Tech Center and ARKRAY 4U, the investment arm of a leading Japanese medical devices and healthcare company ARKRAY.

(PRNewswire)

AI Technology: Removing Stigma, Fostering Awareness

HeHealth's AI-powered app offers anonymous, affordable, and doctor-validated digital health screenings, actionable recommendations, and physician connections. Its patented AI technology is conceptualized by CEO Dr. Yudara Kularathne, a consultant physician and AI innovator with more than 15 years of clinical experience, and developed in-house with a global team of physicians and AI scientists. The unique approach aims to dismantle the stigmas around men's health, encourage transparency, and facilitate proactive personal health management. All this without collecting any personal identifiable information.

Addressing the Escalating Silent Epidemic

Recent data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reveals that STIs are skyrocketing in the United States and show no signs of slowing. This highlights the critical need for immediate, accessible, and confidential healthcare solutions. HeHealth answers this call by providing an AI-driven anonymous platform, thereby offering a first line of defence to men who are dealing with the crisis in silence.

Strategic Launch in California: Paving the Way for a Healthier Tomorrow

HeHealth has been selected to join the Plug and Play Health Accelerator 2023 in Silicon Valley. Plug and Play is a global innovation platform connecting world-class startups, corporations, and investors. Along with the program, HeHealth is launching its innovative clinical services in California partnering with local healthcare providers. This move reflects HeHealth's commitment to creating a stigma-free environment and empowering men to proactively address their healthcare needs, making a step towards a future where every individual has the right to a healthy, informed life.

Invitation to a Transformative Journey

HeHealth is not just a healthcare platform; it's a movement to reshape the narrative around penis-owner's health and wellness. We invite individuals and organizations to join us in our pursuit to make healthcare more accessible, unbiased, and stigma-free.

About HeHealth:

At HeHealth, we're committed to reshaping the narrative around men's health. Our mission is simple - to make sexual health accessible, understandable, and free from stigma. We're leveraging cutting-edge AI technology to offer men globally the tools they need to understand, monitor, and take control of their own sexual health. For more information on HeHealth, visit: www.hehealth.ai

About Plug & Play Tech Center:

Plug and Play is a global innovation platform connecting world-class startups, corporations, and investors. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, we're also present in 50+ locations driving innovation across 20+ industries. Our vision is to build the world's leading innovation platform and make innovation open to anyone, anywhere.

About ARKRAY 4U:

ARKRAY Corporate Venture Capital (CVC) (aka ARKRAY 4U) is the corporate venture capital arm of ARKRAY Inc, a leading Japanese medical devices and healthcare company.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE HeHealth