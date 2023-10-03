Julie Pine Joins Carson Group as Chief Legal Officer

OMAHA, Neb., Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Carson Group, one of the fastest-growing financial services firms in the country, has hired Julie Pine as its Chief Legal Officer. Pine will report directly to Teri Shepherd, President of Carson Group, and will play a pivotal role in overseeing all legal and regulatory matters for the firm.

Pine brings a wealth of legal and leadership experience to Carson Group, making her the ideal candidate for this important role.

Pine's professional journey is marked by her exceptional contributions to various organizations. She served as Executive Vice President, General Counsel, and Chief Risk Officer at Lead Bank, in Kansas City. During her tenure, Pine oversaw legal, risk, compliance, human resources, and information security functions, demonstrating her versatile expertise.

Early in her career, Pine was commercial litigator and equity shareholder at McDowell, Rice, Smith & Buchanan, P.C., before taking on the role of General Counsel at Mariner Wealth Advisors.

Pine has been recognized for her outstanding leadership in the legal field, receiving accolades such as the Missouri Lawyers Weekly In-House Counsel Rising Star award and the designation of a NextGen Leader in Kansas City. In 2020, she completed the Greater Kansas City Chamber's Centurions Leadership Program.

"Julie's impressive legal background and her dedication to community align perfectly with the values and goals of Carson Group," said Teri Shepherd, President of Carson Group. "Her expertise will be instrumental as we navigate the complex legal and regulatory landscape in our industry. We are confident that Julie is the right fit for our firm, and we look forward to the positive impact she will have."

Outside of her professional achievements, Pine is dedicated to the Kansas City community. She serves as Vice-Chair of the Women's Employment Network, Secretary of The Educator Academy, and as a board member of the AdventHealth Kansas City Foundation and the University of Kansas Law School Board of Governors.

Pine expressed her enthusiasm for joining Carson Group, saying, "I am honored to be a part of the Carson Group team and to work alongside a dynamic group of professionals who share my commitment to excellence. I am excited about the opportunity to contribute to the company's continued growth and success."

Pine's appointment marks another milestone in Carson Group's commitment to provide exceptional service and leadership in the financial services industry. Her addition to the executive leadership team will strengthen Carson Group's position as a leader in the field.

Pine will continue to reside in Leawood, Kansas, with her family.

About Carson Group

Founded in 1983 by Ron Carson and headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, Carson Group serves financial advisors and investors through its three businesses -- Carson Wealth , Carson Coaching , and Carson Partners . Carson Group has created an ecosystem dedicated to helping financial advisors unleash the full potential of their firms by providing marketing, compliance, technology, investment strategies, succession planning, M&A support, and coaching. The company currently manages $30 billion* in AUM and serves more than 47,000 families among its advisor network of 140+ partner offices, including 50+ Carson Wealth locations. For more information, visit www.carsongroup.com

*Combined AUM of CWM, LLC and NWCM, LLC.

