Atos opens Technology Operations Center for Olympic and Paralympic Games Paris 2024

PARIS, Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Atos today opened a Technology Operations Center (TOC), with attendance from Nourdine Bihmane, Atos CEO and co-CEO of Tech Foundations, as well as Tony Estanguet, President of the Paris 2024 Organizing Committee.

Spanning a surface of 610m², the TOC is the control and command center for technology that supervises all 63 Olympic and Paralympic competition and non-competition venues. As the global IT partner, chief IT integrator of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), and part of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 Technology team, Atos plays a key role in managing TOC operations related to IT services, coordinating more than 2,000 experts operating a 24/7 service throughout the competition.

The TOC opening completes the roadmap developed in 2020, heralding the initial operational phase with less than a year to go before kick-off. After 3 years of remote collaboration, the Group's 15 technology partners will finally be working together on-site. Atos leverages the TOC to coordinate 140 Venue IT Managers across all Olympic and Paralympic Games Paris 2024 operational locations. The TOC will deploy a wide range if IT equipment to support the running of the competitions and delivery of results. Atos will also provide support to the 60 Venue Results Managers from the TOC. They are responsible for correctly gathering and publishing performance data and statistics on the Olympic Diffusion System (ODS). Atos will announce this data within a timeframe of 0.35 seconds, before it is broadcast on the competition's websites and other media, available for viewing from all devices including desktops, smartphones and tablets. By way of example, the Commentator Information System (CIS) will provide sports journalists with data, whether live on-venue from Paris or off-venue in their home country.

The TOC is one of three technology hubs dedicated to the Olympic and Paralympic Games, along with Barcelona's Central Technology Operations Center (CTOC) and the Integration Testing Lab (ITL) in Madrid. Atos is able to replicate these three autonomous, complementary, sustainable IT structures, thus reducing the environmental impact of IT during the Olympic and Paralympic Games.

This summer, 'Test Events' conducted for 18 sports at 11 competition venues helped the TOC and CTOC teams to assess Atos' systems and applications in real time – following tests held from the ITL. By July 2024, more than 250,000 hours of testing will have been completed.

"The opening of the TOC, the IT hub at the heart of Paris 2024, is a key milestone in the final sprint undertaken by Atos to deliver a more connected and technologically advanced Olympic and Paralympic Games for athletes, sports federations, the media and the general public. Paris 2024 will benefit from Atos' unique expertise, propelling technological innovation in the Olympic movement for more than three decades" said Bruno Marie-Rose, Chief Information and Technology Officer, Paris 2024.

"The success of the Olympic and Paralympic Games mostly depends on the ability to integrate, manage and ensure uptime for technologies and IT systems which form the core services provided to stakeholders throughout the competition ecosystem. The TOC opening reflects the hard work of Atos' teams and partners alike" said Christophe Thivet, Chief Integration Officer for Paris 2024, Atos.

Atos has been involved with the Olympic Movement since 1992 and the Paralympic Movement since 2008. Atos is also the Official Digital Technology Partner of the European Olympic Committee for the 2023 and 2027 editions of the European Games.

