Breast Cancer Awareness Month 2023: LILYSILK Increases Breast Cancer Awareness with Inspiring Stories from the Heart and Fantastic Giveaways

NEW YORK, Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The world-renowned silk brand LILYSILK has teamed up once again with National Breast Cancer Foundation, Inc.® (NBCF) to spread awareness and mark the beginning of Breast Cancer Awareness Month 2023. The brand will organize a breast cancer-themed giveaway as well as sharing inspirational survivor stories, following LILYSILK's recent donation of 1,500 silk eye masks to NBCF's HOPE Kits, providing comfort and support for women undergoing treatment.

LILYSILK teams up once again with National Breast Cancer Foundation, Inc.® to spread awareness in Breast Cancer Awareness Month 2023 (PRNewswire)

LILYSILK will launch the giveaway on October 28 with the aim of calling on global LILYSILK fans to participate in spreading awareness of breast cancer. LILYSILK strongly believes that by coming together, everyone can make a difference and support those affected by breast cancer in the hope that they too can live spectacularly. NBCF also plans to hold a similar separate event on the same day on their social media channels.

"We are excited to be partnering again with LILYSILK and their commitment to our mission of Helping Women Now", said Candice Hensley, NBCF Sr. Manager of Strategic Partnerships. "This year, LILYSILK donated $43,500 worth of eye masks to our HOPE Kits that are given to women undergoing breast cancer treatment. With their generous donation, women will feel pampered and loved when they need it most."

As part of the breast cancer awareness campaign, LILYSILK has enlisted breast cancer survivor Mindy to share her inspirational journey. Mindy, a former competitive runner who was diagnosed in 2016, confronted her battle with unwavering positivity and determination over five years and now stands as a testament to resilience, having triumphed over cancer. LILYSILK will release a touching video chronicling Mindy's journey, her adjustment to life post-diagnosis, and her pursuit of happiness on the brand's official Instagram (@lilysilk) in late October.

"It is a great honor for us to once again join hands with NBCF and participate in the activities of Breast Cancer Awareness Month 2023. Our commitment to this cause runs deep, and we are dedicated to making a positive impact," said David Wang, CEO of LILYSILK. "Our collective efforts have the power to ignite change, foster greater awareness, and ultimately make a difference in the fight against breast cancer and we hope that our involvement will serve as an inspiration to many women around the world."

