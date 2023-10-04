Music Prodigy Yuze Lee to Debut at the Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall on October 30th

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Yuze Lee , the 12 year-old piano prodigy, will take the stage at the Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall on October 30th at 8 p.m. In celebration of the 150th anniversary of Rachmaninoff's birth, the performance will feature the award-winning Pacific Symphony Orchestra and Yuze's rendition of Rachmaninoff's Piano Concerto No. 3 in D minor, Op. 30, that is sure to solidify Lee as one of the youngest and most talented young people in the classic music world today.

Photo Credit: Shaunté Photography (PRNewswire)

Lee's musical journey began at a remarkably early age when he displayed an innate ability to replicate melodies he heard from his older brother's drumming. From that moment, a profound love for music was born, and Lee's dedication to the piano has only deepened with time.

"Yuze Lee is a remarkably talented young pianist whose playing is a vibrant tapestry of colors. His fingers effortlessly combine technical prowess with a rich expression of musicality and dynamic range, making him a shining star in the world of piano music," said Jerome Lowenthal, award-winning classical pianist who has served as chair of the piano department at the Juilliard School in New York and faculty at Music Academy of the West in Santa Barbara, California.

Drawing inspiration from legendary composers such as Rachmaninoff, Beethoven, and Chopin, Lee's performance promises to take audiences on a captivating journey through the romantic era of classical music.

"I'm honored to perform at The Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall and share the stage with the Pacific Symphony Orchestra for this special occasion," said Lee. "This is really a dream come true. I look forward to creating an unforgettable evening of music that showcases the magic of Rachmaninoff and the joy I get from playing piano," he concluded.

Founded in 1978, the Pacific Symphony Orchestra is the largest orchestra formed in the U.S. in the last 50 years and is not only a fixture of musical life in Southern California, but also is recognized as an outstanding ensemble making strides on both the national and international scenes. In Orange County, the orchestra presents more than 100 concerts and events each year and has been recognized with multiple ASCAP Awards for Adventurous Programming and included among the country's five most innovative orchestras by the League of American Orchestras.

Event Details:

Date: October 30th, 2023

Time: 8 p.m.

Location: Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall – 615 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa, CA 92626

For tickets and more information, please click here .

About Yuze Lee

Yuze Lee, a prodigious 12-year-old pianist and rising star, is a true connoisseur of the classical romantic era. Drawing inspiration from legendary pianists and composers such as Sergei Rachmaninoff, Ludwig Van Beethoven, and Frederic Chopin, Yuze's musical artistry is a reflection of the profound depth and raw emotion of this iconic epoch. With a natural talent that emerged at an early age, Yuze discovered the beginning stages of his musical prowess when he heard his older brother play the drums and was able to immediately replicate the tune. From then on, his love affair with the piano began, and he has continued to nurture his musical ability ever since. With the help of Dr. Mingyi Gao of Steinway Hall of Fame, Non Profit M Music Group, Yuze's musical aptitude has propelled him to perform on some of the most prestigious stages across the globe, from Singapore to Italy and the U.S., mesmerizing audiences with his virtuosic piano skills and technical mastery.

