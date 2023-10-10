New Study Shows Health Benefits to Parents and Caregivers from Bend's Child- and Teen-Focused Mental Health Services

Study is first to demonstrate the impact of child-focused digital behavioral health interventions on parent wellbeing, including improved sleep and reduced stress

MADISON, Wis., Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bend Health, Inc. ("Bend"), a national provider of pediatric mental health care services for children and families, today announced results of a new study showing that collaborative, digital mental health interventions focused on children and teens also improve the wellbeing of parents and caregivers. The peer-reviewed study was published in Frontiers in Child and Adolescent Psychiatry .

BendLogo (PRNewsfoto/Bend Health, Inc) (PRNewswire)

"This is truly whole-family mental health," said Dr. Monika Roots , co-founder and president of Bend.

The study is the first to demonstrate that caregiver's health improves through child-focused digital behavioral health interventions. The research retrospectively analyzed sleep problems and parental stress among 662 caregivers of children and adolescents enrolled in Bend's digital mental health intervention. The findings showed 77% of caregivers experience improvements in sleep and 73% of caregivers experienced improvements in caregiver stress after care was initiated.

"We know that when one person is impacted by mental health, it impacts the whole family. With this study, we've also shown that we improve the mental health of others in the family by supporting their kids," said Dr. Monika Roots, child and adolescent psychiatrist, co-founder and president of Bend. "This is truly whole-family mental health."

Bend combines virtual video visits and integrated digital experiences to provide kids and teens skills that support long-term mental health resilience and wellness. Bend's interventions are not targeted at the caregiver, but caregivers are included in sessions and are in communication with their child's care team through chat messaging. Caregivers also have access to a peer-to-peer community

Bend Health was founded by husband-and-wife team and healthcare industry veterans Kurt and Dr. Monika Roots, a practicing child and adolescent psychiatrist. Bend provides timely access to expert care through its technology-enabled clinically validated care delivery model. Bend's mission is to address the broadest spectrum of need from preventative solutions to easy access to care for those who require more support.

The company's services are available as an in-network insurance benefit for over 250 million lives in the U.S. for everyday challenges to more severe mental health concerns inclusive of substance use. In addition, employers partner with Bend to offer no cost preventive coaching to employees and their families.

About Bend Health, Inc.

Bend Health, Inc., a national provider of pediatric mental health care services for children and families, is on a mission to improve access and reduce the cost of high-quality, expert mental health care. Bend is revolutionizing treatment through a novel, data-driven technology platform and evidence-based collaborative care model that enables the first scalable and integrated care solution in mental health. Through coaching, therapy, and faster access to evaluation and treatment by psychiatric experts, Bend achieves better outcomes utilizing measurement-based care and supports happier, healthier kids and families. Bend services are available through partnerships with leading insurers, employers, and health systems, and self-pay. Follow us online: www.BendHealth.com.

Media contact:

Allison Kundu

allison.kundu@bendhealth.com

510-384-9261

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Bend Health, Inc