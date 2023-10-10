Rivalry Tech Launches Cutting-Edge ADA Compliant Kiosks in Collaboration with Samsung and TPGi, a Vispero Company

HOUSTON, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rivalry Tech, a leading innovator in self-service kiosk solutions, is thrilled to announce the launch of ADA compliant kiosk line, setting a new standard for accessibility and inclusion in the self-service technology industry. These kiosks are the result of a strategic collaboration with Samsung, a global leader in electronics, and TPGi, a Vispero company, a pioneer in accessibility solutions.

(PRNewswire)

RT's ADA compliant kiosks were designed for various industries; hospitality, healthcare, quick serve restaurants & more.

Rivalry Tech's commitment to inclusivity and accessibility has driven the development of these state-of-the-art ADA compliant kiosks, ensuring that individuals with disabilities can enjoy the same convenience and benefits of self-service technology as everyone else.

Rivalry Tech's ADA compliant kiosks have been designed to meet the specific needs of businesses across various industries, including hospitality, healthcare, quick serve restaurants and more. These kiosks will not only provide an exceptional user experience for all customers but also help businesses expand their reach and increase customer engagement.

Samsung, one of the world's leading technology companies, has played a pivotal role in the development of these innovative kiosks. Chris Mertens, Vice President of U.S. Sales, Displays, at Samsung expressed his excitement about the collaboration: "At Samsung, we are committed to pushing the boundaries of technology to create products that make a meaningful impact in people's lives. We are proud to be partnering with Rivalry Tech to support their mission of creating an accessible experience for all retail consumers that aligns with our vision of making technology accessible to all."

TPGi, a Vispero company, is a globally recognized leader in accessibility solutions and has provided invaluable expertise and JAWS® for Kiosk, the only screen reader built for self-service devices to ensure that Rivalry Tech's kiosks meet the highest standards of accessibility compliance. Matt Ater, Vice President of Vispero, said this partnership with Rivalry Tech "is a huge step for providing equal access for blind and low vision people. At TPGi, we partner with organizations to help create inclusive experiences for customers with disabilities. Working with Rivalry Tech means people of all abilities can have access when they need it most."

Rivalry Tech's ADA compliant kiosks are now available for businesses seeking to enhance accessibility and inclusivity in their customer interactions. For more information and to explore the full range of kiosk solutions, please visit https://www.rivalrytech.com/kiosks.

About Rivalry Tech:

Rivalry Tech is a leading provider of self-service kiosk solutions, dedicated to enhancing customer experiences and optimizing business operations. With a strong commitment to innovation and inclusivity, Rivalry Tech continues to push the boundaries of self-service technology.

About Samsung Electronics America, Inc.

Samsung inspires the world and shapes the future with transformative ideas and technologies. The company is redefining the worlds of TVs, smartphones, wearable devices, tablets, digital appliances, network systems, and memory, system LSI, foundry, and LED solutions. For the latest news, please visit the Samsung Newsroom at news.samsung.com .

About TPGi

TPGi, a Vispero company, provides digital accessibility software and services to help businesses reduce risk, grow revenue, and improve user experience. With over 20 years of experience and 21 employees actively influencing accessibility standards on the World Wide Web Consortium (W3C), TPGi offers the most robust knowledge base and accessibility expertise in the industry as well as award-winning self-service kiosk software. Our tailored approach has enabled 1000+ customers to achieve the best outcomes for their business, their employees, and their consumers. Trust the experts to guide your accessibility journey. For more information, visit www.tpgi.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Rivalry Tech