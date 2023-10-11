Carollo Engineers Launches Technical Practices to Strengthen Resilience and Sustainability in Water Management

Seasoned Carollo leaders Sarah Deslauriers and Inge Wiersema named Practice Directors

WALNUT CREEK, Calif., Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Carollo Engineers , a leading water engineering and consulting firm in North America, is proud to announce the official launch of two technical practices dedicated to assisting both public utilities and private organizations in achieving greater resilience and sustainable water supplies in the face of escalating challenges impacting critical systems and water resources.

Vincent Hart, Carollo Managing Director of Technical Practices, underscored the need for innovative solutions, stating, "Now more than ever, our clients are confronting unique and emerging challenges that require forward-thinking approaches and long-term solutions."

Carollo's Resilience and Sustainability Practice will focus on helping clients navigate a wide range of issues, from climate change mitigation to infrastructure vulnerabilities, and safeguard the continuous delivery of protected and reliable water and wastewater services to their customers and communities. Under this practice, Carollo will provide expert guidance on enhancing operational resilience, managing greenhouse gas emissions, and performing sustainability assessments, utilizing frameworks such as Envision®. In addition, as America's Water Infrastructure Act (AWIA) approaches its 5-year recertification deadline in 2025, Carollo offers utilities the guidance needed to update and recertify their risk and resilience assessments and emergency response plans and provide critical testing and validation support.

Carollo's Water Resources Practice consolidates decades of experience and water management initiatives under one formal umbrella, embracing a holistic One Water approach that empowers clients to assess, diversify, and manage their water portfolios effectively. The practice focuses on critical areas, including water supply planning, groundwater and surface water management, as well as watershed and ecosystem management.

To lead these practices, Carollo has appointed two seasoned leaders. Sarah Deslauriers, with 22 years of experience in climate science, sustainability, and environmental engineering assumes the role of Director of the Resilience and Sustainability Practice. Inge Wiersema, with 26 years of experience in water system planning, One Water planning, master planning, and water management has been appointed Director of the Water Resources Practice. Both leaders have been valued members of Carollo for over 17 years, exemplifying the company's commitment to nurturing talent and promoting from within.

Hart further emphasized their capabilities, stating, "Both Sarah and Inge have extensive knowledge and industry expertise and are tremendously passionate about their respective practices. Under their leadership, these new practices will empower our clients to invest in long-term sustainable solutions and prevent unwanted outcomes in their communities."

