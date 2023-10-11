LockIn Company Unveils New Product 'LISS' to Fortify Mobile App Security

SEOUL, South Korea, Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LockIn Company, a prominent mobile app security firm, has taken a significant stride in bolstering mobile app security with the unveiling of its latest innovation, LISS (LIAPP Secure Screen) technology. This state-of-the-art security solution is poised to redefine content and copyright protection within mobile applications, providing users with an unparalleled level of protection against data leakage and unauthorized sharing.

LockIn Company's LISS technology is equipped with a robust suite of features meticulously crafted to safeguard sensitive information within mobile apps. LISS effectively thwarts unauthorized screen captures, ensuring the utmost security for valuable content within the app. Furthermore, it diligently blocks screen recording capabilities, guaranteeing that no one can create unauthorized copies of your app's content. Additionally, LISS possesses the ability to detect and promptly alert users to the presence of remote-control apps, thereby preventing any unauthorized access to the mobile app.

A standout feature of LISS is its library-style Software Development Kit (SDK), which seamlessly integrates into service apps. This integration empowers developers to implement formidable security measures without the need for extensive development resources. Users can enjoy heightened security without the inconvenience of additional app installations.

Myoung Kyu Choi, CEO of LockIn Company, shared his insights regarding the current landscape of mobile app security, stating, "With the mobile app market reaching a staggering 500 billion dollars, the threats to mobile apps are also on the ascent. The app security market, aimed at preventing information leaks and copyright infringements through apps, is poised for remarkable growth."

LockIn Company, a member company of Global Digital Innovation Network (formerly known as Born2Global Centre), has been a trailblazer in the realm of mobile app security, earning acclaim for its unwavering commitment to safeguarding digital content. In addition to LISS, the company offers other robust security solutions, including LIAPP for mobile app protection and the secure keypad, LIKEY. In 2018, LockIn Company garnered recognition as a major global vendor in Gartner's "Market Guide for Application Shielding" report. Furthermore, in 2023, the company clinched three prestigious gold awards at the CYBER SECURITY EXCELLENCE AWARDS in the categories of "Mobile Application Security," "Application Security," and "Runtime Application Self-Protection."

