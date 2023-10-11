Proof Positive Takes a Holistic Approach to Enhancing Autism Wellbeing and Education

National nonprofit offers free resources and a research-based solution to advance autism wellbeing

NEW YORK, Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In a move toward improving the lives of individuals within the autism community, Proof Positive, a leading nonprofit advocate for wellbeing and positive psychology, is extending its efforts to bring wellbeing to the forefront of autism supports and services. Building on its mission to spread research about autism and positive psychology while providing valuable resources to educators and the autism community, Proof Positive is proud to announce two significant initiatives that address the intersection of these goals.

Flourishing With Autism: A New Perspective on Autism Intervention

Proof Positive's latest white paper, "Flourishing With Autism: The Case for Positive Psychology," explores the potential benefits of integrating positive psychology into autism intervention. This comprehensive report challenges the status quo within the autism community, addressing issues such as educational underperformance, underemployment, and decreased life satisfaction. The report makes a compelling case for incorporating positive psychology principles into autism services and supports to improve wellbeing, life satisfaction, and happiness for autistic individuals.

Patricia Wright , Ph.D., MPH, and Proof Positive's executive director, emphasized, "At Proof Positive, we are dedicated to empowering the autism community with the knowledge and tools to lead happier, more fulfilling lives. "Flourishing With Autism" represents a significant step in that direction."

Educators, caregivers, and professionals in the autism field can access the full white paper here .

Free Resources for Educators on Teachers Pay Teachers and Share My Lessons

Recognizing the vital role of educators in fostering positive environments, Proof Positive has made it easier for teachers to access resources to promote happiness and wellbeing in the classroom. These resources are now available for free on popular distribution sites, Teachers Pay Teachers and Share My Lessons, to support educational equity. Proof Positive believes that happiness is a teachable skill and should be accessible to all, including educators and students with autism.

Katie Curran, MAPP and Proof Positive's chief wellbeing officer stated, "We're excited to offer a wide array of free resources to support teachers in creating joyful and inclusive learning environments. Our commitment to spreading happiness extends beyond the classroom to reach colleagues and families alike."

Educators can find valuable positive psychology resources, including printables for building wellbeing practices, evidence-informed classroom activities, and tailored guidance for working with students with autism through Individualized Education Programs (IEPs) and Behavioral Intervention Plans (BIPs).

To access these free resources, visit Teachers Pay Teachers and Share My Lessons or Proof Positive's Skills Center .

About Proof Positive

Proof Positive is a national nonprofit leading the way to improve the wellbeing of autistic people and their families and communities. Using the science of positive psychology, Proof Positive provides open-source, evidence-informed tools for educators through its partnerships, curricula and resources. Join our community and learn more at proofpositive.org !

Join the Autism Wellbeing Alliance

Proof Positive is building an alliance of like-minded partner organizations, universities and research institutes, and a movement of individual educators, parents and students with autism. The organization also plans to fund and share research at the intersection of positive psychology and autism intervention, train educators in positive psychology and spread access to autism resources. Join us .

