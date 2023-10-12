2024 Dating Trends: Plenty of Fish Predicts Big Buzz for "Rizz-Colored Glasses" and "Canon-Bailing"

Plenty of Fish gives singles a better way to define their dating experiences with this year's terms

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Match Group Company and dating app Plenty of Fish today revealed its much anticipated annual list of dating trends, setting the stage for relationship behaviors in the year ahead. For the past seven years, Plenty of Fish has been the leader in coining viral dating trends that help to define the dating experiences of singles. Since the campaign's inception, Plenty of Fish has come up with nearly 50 terms, including past viral trends – Main Character Energy, Infla-Dating, and Hesidating – which remain timely today and continue to inspire singles as they search for "The One."

This year, Plenty of Fish polled nearly 6,000 U.S. members and found that pop culture and TikTok trends will be big in 2024, with this year's top dating trends, Rizz-Colored Glasses and Canon-Bailing, resulting from social media virality. "Rizz" is having a moment and has made its way into how singles can be drawn to a charismatic charmer, while "Canon-Bailing" is giving daters a new way to prioritize their own wants and needs in a relationship.

2024 Dating Trends that Plenty of Fish coined include:

Rizz-Colored Glasses (rizz-kuh-lrd gla-suhz) : When individuals are drawn into relationships with charismatic and charming people (those with "rizz"). Though "rizz" is attractive to 52% of today's singles, 43% are falling for someone's "rizz" – only to realize they're incapable of getting deep.

Canon-Bailing (kan-uhn bayl-ing): Cultivating your identity outside of a relationship. Every hero's journey needs a canon event – a pivotal moment that changes your life and sets you on a better path. And what's more heroic than prioritizing your own needs in a relationship? 32% of singles know someone who has canon-bailed to focus on their own identity.

VBD (Vision Board Dating) (vi-zhn bord day-ting): Adjusting your dating app location to somewhere you're considering moving to. Singles are harnessing the power of manifestation (and using dating apps to do so!) and bringing their vision board dating dreams to life. If you are fantasizing of a beach date or romantic hike in some other city and thought about making the change permanent – you're not alone. Almost a quarter (23%) of singles have experienced someone editing their app location to a more desirable location.

Thera-posing (ther-uh-poh-zing): Setting clear boundaries and prioritizing open communication is an important skill in relationships (and therapy is a green flag!), but singles have some hesitations around their dates overly leveraging "therapy speak," also known as overusing or mislabeling clinical terms and language to describe certain behaviors. 33% of singles know someone who has thera-posed, with younger generations like Gen Z (42%) seeing this the most.

Premature Intimacy (PMI) (pree-muh-choor in-tuh-muh-see): Sharing your thoughts and feelings is a vital step in getting to know someone. However, singles are wary of sharing too much, too soon. A slightly different take on TMI (too much information), PMI is all too prevalent amongst today's singles, with almost 2/3 (65%) experiencing oversharing, too quickly.

Crypt-ick (kript-ik): Getting the "ick" or reconsidering your relationship because someone you're dating revolves their life around a single topic. Crypto bros, take note - nearly 1/3 of singles have reported experiencing the "crypt-ick."

"Our Plenty of Fish community deeply influences our annual list of trends that help singles validate their dating experiences in a light-hearted way – with the ultimate goal of helping our singles date better," said Eva Gallagher, Resident Dating Expert at Plenty of Fish. "Singles today are totally tapped into the virality of living at the intersection of social media and pop culture, so it's no surprise that 'rizz' and 'canon' are leading next year's dating trends."

Dating Trends Survey Methodology

Nearly 6,000 U.S.-based Plenty of Fish users were polled online in August 2023. Participants were 18+, with 52% identifying as male and 48% female.

About Plenty of Fish

Plenty of Fish is a dating app for singles who believe in a more laid-back approach to dating, one where they get to know the heart of someone. Our mission is to connect the most singles by building low-pressure experiences where the right people take notice. Unlike many dating offerings today, Plenty of Fish prioritizes creating an authentic, welcoming environment that allows real singles to discover what they're looking for - and simply date better! Plenty of Fish was the first dating app to ban "face filters" in all profile pics and the first Match Group dating app to introduce live streaming. Plenty of Fish is a Match Group (NASDAQ: MTCH) company and is one of the largest global online dating companies, available in 11 languages and more than 20 countries.

